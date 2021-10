The sources, who wished to remain anonymous since the deal is not yet public (although a term sheet has been signed), said corporate spend startup Brex is now valued at $12.3 billion. Greenoaks is said to be leading the investment, which also reportedly includes return backers who want more of a stake in the company after seeing the “strength” of the business. Brex is on track to double revenue this year, according to the sources.

