For the season’s first five weeks, Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater had successfully avoided giveaways. He didn’t have any when Denver beat the Giants, Jaguars, and Jets to open their season. He didn’t have one in the first half of the Broncos loss to Baltimore in Week Four, though he missed the second half of that game with a concussion. Though he threw an interception against Pittsburgh in Week Five, that was the only blemish on Bridgewater’s record.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO