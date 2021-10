Thailand has increased its list of quarantine-free entry to tourists from 46 approved countries, under the latest travel rules published on Thursday. Earlier this month the Thai government said it would allow quarantine-free entry to tourists from 10 countries from November 1. But on Thursday, prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the list of approved countries will increase to 46. Under the plan, fully vaccinated arrivals will need to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test before they depart for Thailand and then do another test when they arrive. Once the result is negative, they will be free to move and travel around Thailand much in the same way that any Thai citizen can.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO