CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ravens Crowd Noise Could Impact Bengals QB Joe Burrow

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play Sunday against the Ravens despite dealing with a throat contusion

The injury doesn't affect Burrow's ability to throw the ball, but it does affect the way he can call plays in the huddle and audibles at the line of scrimmage.

This could create a challenge at M&T Banks Stadium, where Ravens fans routinely disrupt opposing offenses.

Cincinnati is making sure to import fake crowd noise at practice this week.

"Whether we're doing crowd noise or periods we don't, those guys gotta be locked in in the huddle and really intent, looking at his lip because it's going to be noisy on Sunday," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow didn't have much problem last week in Detroit calling plays. He threw for 271 yards with three touchdowns in a 34-11 victory.

However, he faces a much better foe in the Ravens, who are looking to begin a season 6-1 for the first time in franchise history. (Baltimore has now started 5-1 for the fourth time ever,

Dating back to 2019, Baltimore is 9-0 in the month of October, marking the league’s best such record during that span.

Cincinnati (4-2) is also off to its best start since 2018 but has lost five straight games to the Ravens.

M&T Bank Stadium is sold out for Sunday's game and the fans are expected to be raucous for this ket matchup.

"We feed off the fans," wide receiver Marquise Brown said. "It brings a lot of energy, a lot of fun, and we love having the fans in the stadium.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Reacts To Sunday’s Big Win

It’s a good time to be Joe Burrow. The Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback is leading a team that appears to be capable of making a deep run in the playoffs. Cincinnati improved to 5-2 on the season with a blowout win over Baltimore on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals crushed the Ravens, 41-17, in extremely impressive fashion.
NFL
FanSided

Joe Burrow did something no quarterback has ever done before

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reminded everyone on Sunday afternoon why he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former LSU football star carved up the Baltimore Ravens defense while leading the Bengals to a 41-17 win. Cincinnati is now 5-2 and tied for first...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow has great quote about crowd noise in Baltimore

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals went into a hostile environment at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, but the quarterback clearly was not rattled. It doesn’t sound like he was that impressed with the noise level from Baltimore Ravens fans, either. Burrow and the Bengals dominated the Ravens en route...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
thespun.com

Photos: Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend Enjoying Bengals Season

The Cincinnati Bengals’ 2021 regular season has been a promising one. Cincinnati, less than two years removed from getting the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, has looked like a contender in the AFC North. Joe Burrow, who starred collegiately at LSU, has very much lived up to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Postgame Joe Burrow News

Joe Burrow’s toughness was on full display as the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback went blow-for-blow with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers today. But after the game, fans received news about Burrow that really shows just how tough as nails he is. Reports emerged right after the game that Burrow had...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M T Bank Stadium#American Football#M T Banks Stadium
Columbus Dispatch

Paul Daugherty: Bengals QB Joe Burrow's arm is his gift. Might his legs be his curse?

Every Joe Burrow scramble is a no-no-no, yes! moment and a chance to practice your praying. There is no silence in sports like the silence produced by a big hit, a prone quarterback and the arrival of a cart. Nothing good ever comes from the arrival of a cart. The only thing worse for a Cincinnati Bengals fan than watching Burrow run with the ball is watching him run with the ball and not get up.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s 3-TD game vs. Ravens draws bold claim from Calais Campbell

Second-year quarterback Joe Burrow led the way for the Cincinnati Bengals in their pivotal 41-17 road win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Burrow did not have much of a problem in moving the ball downfield against the Ravens’ secondary unit over the course of the game. He led the Bengals to seven scoring drives and recorded three passing touchdowns. More so, he posted the fifth game of his season with at least a passer rating of 100, which is already more than he had last year (3) in 10 games played.
NFL
chatsports.com

Legendary Giants QB compares Joe Burrow to Joe Montana

Joe Montana, Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals, National Football League, Phil Simms, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, National Football League Most Valuable Player Award, CBS Sports, Inside the NFL. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has earned the respect of several current and former players throughout the NFL. One former quarterback...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury

Joe Burrow won't be auditioning for The Voice this week. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. Burrow was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why the Lions Need to Worry about Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is about the closest I have seen to one of those old pitching machines they use in baseball during batting practice. Do the Lions need to worry about him? Yes. I can hardly count all the reasons why the Lions need to worry, as there...
NFL
ESPN

QB Joe Burrow still dealing with effects of throat contusion as Cincinnati Bengals prepare for 'noisy' matchup at Baltimore

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to have throat issues ahead of Sunday's big showdown against the Baltimore Ravens. For the second straight week, Burrow did not participate in his weekly Wednesday media availability because of lingering effects from a throat contusion. According to a team spokesperson, Bengals doctors advised the quarterback to stay on voice rest because of throat soreness.
NFL
chatsports.com

Cincinnati Bengals' QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat contusion, expected to play against the Detroit Lions

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" following a throat injury that required a precautionary hospital visit, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday. Burrow did not meet with the media on Wednesday for his weekly news conference. According to the team, the Bengals' medical staff advised that the second-year player speak as little as possible after he went to the hospital Sunday to be evaluated for a throat contusion.
NFL
247Sports

Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers encourages Bengals QB Joe Burrow to slide more

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is currently in the 17th year of his NFL career and has learned plenty about the game along the way. One of the biggest things he has learned about playing the position is knowing when to slide and when to keep running when taking off with the ball. That is the advice he gave to second-year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after the two battled it out last weekend.
NFL
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
358
Followers
699
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy