Crews work to fix water leak on 13th Street

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
City crews work into the early morning hours to fix leak

– City of Paso Robles crews worked into the early morning hours Thursday morning to stop a leak that allowed water to seep onto 13th Street near Park Street. Crews arrived around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening to begin the overnight work. They dug down to a water main below 13th Street, and examined it, but it was not the problem. A second dig discovered where the water was leaking. They repaired that leak and were finished before 4 a.m, Thursday.

Corey Jordan of Amstrdm Coffee and Piano Lounge took coffee to the crews around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. That warmed them up in the cold night air.

The water leading from the underground pipes was visible on the northwest corner of the intersection of Park and 13th. It was not a great deal of water, but it made nervous anyone in the area who had a basement and stored goods in the underground area.

There was no water on the roadway Thursday, after the repairs were completed.

Another crew worked on a water line in an alley off Park Street directly behind the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.

