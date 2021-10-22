CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Dream Theater’s James LaBrie Rejected an Iron Maiden Audition

By Martin Kielty
Ultimate Classic Rock
 4 days ago
Dream Theater singer James LaBrie says he was invited to audition for Iron Maiden in 1992, but immediately declined the offer. The British band needed to replace Bruce Dickinson, who ultimately left the following year. Blaze Bayley ended up filling the position, but not before LaBrie was approached by Iron Maiden...

