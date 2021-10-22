‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris. More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgiest. Not only is there a (controversial) reboot in the works, titled Home Sweet Home Alone,...

SHOPPING ・ 4 DAYS AGO