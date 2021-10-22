CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

By Debra Dolan
Cover picture for the article(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new “Home Alone” set based on the iconic McAllister’s house from the 1990 classic. “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special...

FOXBusiness

Lego reveals 3,955-piece 'Home Alone' set — here’s how much it’ll cost

Lego has unveiled its newest set, inspired by the film "Home Alone." The detailed, 3,955 piece recreation of the McAllister family home is based on a design that was submitted to Lego Ideas by Alex Storozhuk, a 28-year-old from Ukraine, according to a press release. The release said that the...
LEGO
Kevin Mcallister
thrillgeek.com

LEGO Home Alone Set to be released

LEGO has officially announced the next LEGO Ideas set will be based on Home Alone! Available on November 1, the set will have 3,957 pieces and will retail for $249.99. The set was designed by Alex Storozhuk and is the largest LEGO Ideas set to be produced. The Home Alone McCallister House includes Minifigures of Kevin, Kate, Harry, Marv, and Marley.
flickeringmyth.com

LEGO officially unveils Home Alone LEGO Ideas set

LEGO has unveiled its LEGO Ideas Home Alone set which is inspired by the 1990 classic Christmas comedy. The buildable model comes with minifigures for Kevin McCallister, his mother Kate, their neighbour ‘Old Man’ Marley, and the Wet Bandits Harry and Marv, and distinct features to recreate the movies hilarious scenes. It goes on sale on November 1st, priced at £229.99/$249.99; check out the promotional images here…
Pocket-lint.com

Lego 4,000-piece Home Alone set arrives in time for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - How would you like to own a huge Lego version of the McCallister house from the 1990 movie Home Alone?. Well, just in time for the holidays, Lego is announcing just that: A Home Alone-themed set created by fan designer set Alex Storozhuk. A version of this Lego...
PopSugar

Lego's 4,000-Piece Home Alone Set Is Loaded With Kevin McCallister's Best Booby Traps

If you've ever dreamed of helping Kevin McCallister lay down his traps for the two bandits trying to break into his house on Christmas Eve, now's your chance. Ahead of the holidays, Lego is releasing a $250 Home Alone-inspired set complete with all of our favorite props from the film. From the turntables disguised as Kevin's parents to the sled he uses to slide down the staircase, spotting all the hidden details from the movie might be just as fun as putting the house together.
inputmag.com

Lego reveals massive 'Home Alone' model ahead of holiday season

There are a lot of intricate Lego models out there, but for our money, the best have always been sets inspired by some of our favorite TV series and films, and the iconic company’s latest addition certainly continues that winning streak. Earlier today, Lego unveiled a nearly 4000-piece model of Kevin McCallister’s house from Home Alone, and it is almost as good as a gallon of chocolate ice cream and a bag of Crunch Tators.
1045wjjk.com

Lego Now Has A ‘Home Alone’ Set Just In Time For The Holiday!

Fans of ‘Home Alone’ can build the classic home where young Kevin McCallister resided with his fam. Lego brilliantly has been creating new sets with their famous bricks paying tribute to TV shows like ‘Seinfeld’ and of course movie including ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Star Wars’. Now you can build the ‘Home Alone’ house, with fantastic detail that truly resembles the movie. You even get Lego figurines of Kevin, Harry, Marvin, Kev’s mom Kate and the old man who’s Kevin’s neighbor! The set costs $250 and is well worth it~
WISN

Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'

Lego has created a nostalgic replica just in time for the holiday season. Lego's latest fan-designed set is a replica of the house from the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone," about the problems that arise when burglars attempt to rob the house while young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is, fittingly, home alone after being left behind while the rest of his family is on vacation.
The Independent

Lego has launched a ‘Home Alone’ house set just in time for Christmas: Here’s the price and how to pre-order

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris. More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgiest. Not only is there a (controversial) reboot in the works, titled Home Sweet Home Alone,...
coolthings.com

LEGO Ideas Home Alone Brings Kevin’s Holiday Home Defense Hijinks To Your Tabletop

It may be three decades old, but Home Alone remains one of the most popular movies during the festive holiday season. There’s just something about a mischievous eight year old’s home protection hijinks that make for fun viewing with family and friends. If you’re among those who count Home Alone a regular part of your holiday tradition, the LEGO Ideas Home Alone should make for a fun addition to your holiday decoration, too.
