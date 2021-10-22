CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From CRADLE OF FILTH, DREAM THEATER, & More Out Today – 10/22

By Daniel Cordova
metalinjection
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s new heavy metal releases include a complete band swap, the return of "slamming gore groove," war metal, and more! To the metals…. If you're looking for death metal with the sweet smell of trench foot then the new 1914 should be your jam. This outfit is World War 1...

metalinjection.net

Comments / 0

brooklynvegan.com

25 New Songs Out Today

SKATUNE NETWORK - SKALLOWEEN. Skatune Network (Jeremy Hunter of We Are The Union and JER) is getting in the spirit of spooky season with a new album of seasonally appropriate covers, mostly from movies but also all-time classics like "Monster Mash" and "Spooky Scary Skeletons," and the song that gives this album its title: The Skatalites' "Skalloween."
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Dream Theater Post New Video for 8-String Guitar Song, “Awaken the Master”

Dream Theater have posted a new music video for the song “Awaken the Monster” from their recently released album, A View From The Top Of The World. The track sees John Petrucci don an eight-string guitar for the first time in Dream Theater lore, an indulgence he teased in the album’s lead-up that got fans all hot and bothered. The video was directed by Wayne Joyner and features some nifty animated/CGI imagery that’ll look awesome up on the video screens when the band performs the track live.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Cradle Of Filth Plays Solo Concert After Members Of 3Teeth And Once Human Allegedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Cradle of Filth performed their concert in New York City on Monday (Oct. 11) without their two opening bands, 3Teeth and Once Human, allegedly because members of both of those acts tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of showtime, according to Loudwire. None of the groups have addressed the absence on social media thus far, and in fact, Once Human insinuated that they were still playing the show on Monday, saying on Instagram, “The tour continues… tonight we play Irving Plaza in NYC!”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DREAM THEATER Keyboardist Says First Two Singles From 'A View From The Top Of The World' Are Not Fully Representative Of Album

DREAM THEATER keyboardist Jordan Rudess spoke to "The Chuck Schute Podcast" about the band's upcoming album, "A View From The Top Of The World", which is due on October 22. Speaking about whether the first two singles from the LP, "Invisible Monster" and "The Alien", are representative of the whole effort, Jordan said: "DREAM THEATER fans are incredibly active — they all have opinions; they're all experts — which is an interesting space for us all, as the artists in the band, it's interesting to have that happening all the time.
MUSIC
Z94

How Overpopulation Inspired Cradle of Filth’s New Album (Interview)

Dani Filth knows what you're thinking, but he insists the title of Cradle of Filth's new album, Existence Is Futile, is not as bleak as it sounds. "It renders all religion obsolete, that statement," the frontman says. "Because if there is no — and I'm not saying there is or isn't — but if there's no great after-plan, no master plan or golden ticket at the end, or Peter at the gates, et cetera, et cetera, whatever, and this is a happy accident, that in all the billions of stars, we've managed to create life and do all the things that we do, and we're here, and it is a happy accident, then it's to be embraced and cherished and nurtured. But I think the record also dictates in its way that it should be with respect. You know, it's okay to go out and crash and burn, but you don't want to take everybody else out with you."
MUSIC
bravewords.com

JOHN PETRUCCI Discusses New DREAM THEATER Album - "There Were No Preconceived Ideas... It Was All Off The Cuff"; Audio

Dream Theater's new album, A View From The Top Of The World, is set for release this Friday, October 22. Sonic Perspectives correspondent Robert Cavuoto spoke to John Petrucci for an in-depth discussion about the writing, recording, and challenging guitar playing that went into creating the band's latest masterpiece, not to mention a detailed account of the difficult decision the band faced to postpone their tour to 2022. Listen below:
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Every Cradle Of Filth album ranked from worst to best

East Anglia’s greatest shot at metal glory, Cradle Of Filth have been entertaining – and infuriating – us for 30 years now, and modern extreme metal would be a very different place without the prolific presence of Dani’s vampire circus. In Dani Filth they have one of metal’s most visionary frontmen, deftly weaving the darkest stories with wicked humour and florid ingenuity, belting them out in a demonic array of vocal spasms.
ROCK MUSIC
officialcharts.com

Westlife announce new album Wild Dreams and release new single Starlight

Westlife have announced the release of their twelfth album, Wild Dreams, their first in two years. Recorded and curated by the band during an 18 month period, it's also their first release on new label - Warner subsidiary EastWest - since parting ways with EMI Records following their 2019 Number 1 comeback album, Spectrum.
MUSIC
dailyrindblog.com

Out Today by The Orchard: CL, Dream Theater, Mrley

CL – ALPHA (Very Cherry) The South Korean pop star CL presents her debut solo album, ALPHA, released via her label Very Cherry. CL’s versatile entertainment abilities-–from singing, dancing, rapping, and song-writing––have helped her dominate the music industry since she led the chart-topping K-Pop group, 2NE1, at just the age of 17. As a member of 2NE1, the only Korean girl group to have two solo headlining world tours, CL co-wrote and co-produced the group’s 2014 album, Crush, the highest-charting Korean album in US Billboard 200 history. In 2016, she appeared on the TIME Magazine “100 Most Influential People in the World” and released her smash single “Lifted” off of her debut EP, In the Name of Love. After taking a brief hiatus, ALPHA marks a new beginning for CL that exudes the confidence and energy she now emits as an independent artist. In a statement to NME, CL describes the message she wants her album to convey: “This is me getting out of [my] comfort zone to the fullest. This is me releasing an album as an independent artist.” The album opens with this self-confidence in the track “Spicy,” during which she declares “CL this the alpha leader / I ran all this way without rеsting but it’s only the beginning now.” The tracks “My Way” and “HWA” Further showcase CL’s propensity for power-infused sounds with catchy refrains and razor-sharp rap verses. ALPHA demonstrates how CL’s years of soul searching have brought her to her prime, signaling a new era as she develops as an independent musician and entrepreneur.
MUSIC
metalinjection

WORM, ARCHSPIRE Among Gimme Metal's Top Tracks of the Week

WORM – Murk Above the Dark Moor. A grey masterwork of doom/vintage death emanates from this Floridian crew. A plodding blast of smothering riff-thud crawls from an icy cave complete with otherworldly echo-drenched groans of misery, pointing the path for you to the Everglades to lay down flat on your back in a crocodile preserve with slabs of raw meat tied to your torso. Enjoy! From their new 20 Buck Spin opus 'Foreverglade' which is getting enormous acolades.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: BLACKWATER HOLYLIGHT Silence/Motion

As the name suggests, Blackwater Holylight employs stark contrasts in sound throughout their entire body of work and manages to be brutally heavy, without being all together musically heavy at all. Silence/Motion is an emotionally devastating dark divergence for the Portland, OR-based outfit that embodies grief and recovery both throughout the world and personally. Those who discovered the band with their self-titled album or Veils of Winter, or both, might be surprised at the darker spaces Silence/Motion inhabits.
ROCK MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: DREAM THEATER A View From The Top Of The World

Dream Theater have succumbed to some creative stagnancy over the past ten years. Granted, they’ve been at it for a very long time, and they’ve continued to garner more mainstream attention and accolades; yet, it’s fair to say that they no longer challenge or surprise themselves or their audience as much as they used to. The one time they truly did—2016’s The Astonishing—resulted in their most polarizing LP since 1997’s Falling into Infinity, and although 2011’s A Dramatic Turn of Events was easily superior to its two immediate predecessors, both 2013’s Dream Theater and 2019’s Distance Over Time were significantly safe and unmemorable.
MUSIC
metalinjection

INTER ARMA Drops Crushing New Song "Bone Flower"

Inter Arma is now streaming their new song "Bone Flower" as a part of the Milim Kashot Vol. 3 compilation. It's a nearly-10 minute track that twists and turns through blasting bombast, crushing doom, and just enough atmosphere to tie everything together. "Years ago we recorded a song and never...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Album Review: CRADLE OF FILTH Existence Is Futile

Any band who derives their album title from a Star Trek pun is trve and kvlt in my book. In this instance, the band is Cradle Of Filth, the U.K.'s dastardly darlings of symphonic black metal. Their new album Existence Is Futile is a spooky prophecy of doom, summoned with cinematic orchestral arrangements, abundant guitar battery, and moribund swagger. Cradle Of Filth unveil a vision of a rapidly approaching apocalypse. Existence Is Futile rages like a crazed mortal in their final minutes on death row. And in typical fashion, Cradle Of Filth spin this tale of tribulation with totally evil swagger.
ROCK MUSIC
