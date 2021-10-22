UMass Amherst Dining on the spot hiring event

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will have an on the spot hiring event on October 27 and 28.

The event will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both days and UMass Dining is offering both full-time and part-time positions. UMass Dining is voted #1 Best Campus Food in America over the last six years and they are looking to expand their team. They are currently in search of help in all areas including, but not limited to, culinary, food server, warehouse, custodial, storekeeper and supervisor positions.

Attendees should bring a government issued ID and will be interviewed and hired on site.

Event Information:

October 27 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hampshire Dining Commons 141 Southwest Circle Amherst, MA



October 28 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Berkshire Dining Commons 121 Southwest Circle Amherst, MA



For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.