CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amherst, MA

UMass Amherst Dining on the spot hiring event

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KMrOZ_0cZNVTA100

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The University of Massachusetts Amherst will have an on the spot hiring event on October 27 and 28.

Franklin and Hampshire counties host Drug Take Back Weekend

The event will run from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on both days and UMass Dining is offering both full-time and part-time positions. UMass Dining is voted #1 Best Campus Food in America over the last six years and they are looking to expand their team. They are currently in search of help in all areas including, but not limited to, culinary, food server, warehouse, custodial, storekeeper and supervisor positions.

Attendees should bring a government issued ID and will be interviewed and hired on site.

Event Information:

  • October 27
    • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Hampshire Dining Commons
    • 141 Southwest Circle Amherst, MA
  • October 28
    • 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Berkshire Dining Commons
    • 121 Southwest Circle Amherst, MA

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Amherst, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Amherst, MA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass Amherst#Restaurants#Mass#Weather#Umass Amherst Dining#Umass Dining#Event Information#Berkshire Dining Commons#Ma
WWLP

WWLP

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy