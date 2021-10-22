CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAP: Most common superstitions in every state

By Paige Weeks
 4 days ago

FOX21 — As Halloween creeps closer, FOX21 is learning what superstitions are most prevalent in Colorado, and around the country.

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

Based on data gathered by Digital Third Coast, at least 65% of Americans are superstitious. Want to find out the most common superstition in your state? Check out the map below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Miv5_0cZNVAdS00

For more spooky stories from FOX21 News, click here !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

