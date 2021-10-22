MAP: Most common superstitions in every state

FOX21 — As Halloween creeps closer, FOX21 is learning what superstitions are most prevalent in Colorado, and around the country.

Based on data gathered by Digital Third Coast, at least 65% of Americans are superstitious. Want to find out the most common superstition in your state? Check out the map below!

For more spooky stories from FOX21 News, click here !

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.