DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kurt Busch has a new girlfriend, moving on in his personal life even as legal issues stemming from a dispute with his ex linger. Busch posed for pictures with Ashley Van Metre at his No. 41 car throughout the weekend at Daytona International Speedway. He was all smiles before the Sprint Unlimited and Sunday’s Daytona 500 qualifying — and even directed some photographers into proper position for a better picture.

DAYTONA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO