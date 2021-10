One of the most remarkable indicators of the pandemic’s impact on business came last spring when the Global Business Travel Association reported a nearly 90 percent drop in business travel. By comparison, the attacks of 9/11 resulted in only an 11 percent decline in business travel one month later. Airline travel has certainly rebounded this year, with data from the Transportation Security Administration showing about twice as many passengers traveling this year compared to the same time period last year.

