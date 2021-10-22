CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

House fire on Laurel Park in Enfield

By Nadine Bourne
WWLP
WWLP
 11 days ago

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – All town of Enfield Fire Departments helped to put out a fire on Laurel Park in Enfield early Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Fire Department, a two-story house caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. All occupants made it out of the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries have been reported at this time.

MAP: Laurel Park in Enfield

The fire was contained on the left side of the duplex.

