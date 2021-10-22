House fire on Laurel Park in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – All town of Enfield Fire Departments helped to put out a fire on Laurel Park in Enfield early Friday morning.

According to the Enfield Fire Department, a two-story house caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. All occupants made it out of the home prior to the fire department’s arrival. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire was contained on the left side of the duplex.

