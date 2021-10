GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND (WWAY) — An alumnus from the University of North Carolina Wilmington has been recognized nationally for his work restoring coral reefs. Joe Oliver from the UNCW class of 2006 and his Coral Vita teammates have now been recognized for their work and were among five winners of the Earthshot Prize, a prestigious global environment prize run by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO