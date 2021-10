Looking for a rewarding way to spend your time? Have a special appreciation for Golden Agers? If so, you are invited to apply for a seat on the Golden Age Council’s Board of Directors. The Board is looking for caring, dedicated individuals interested in enhancing the quality of life for those over 50 through a variety of services. Position descriptions and applications are available here at GAC. This is a great opportunity to be part of something special. Stop by Please stop in at 728 Main St. Application deadline is Oct. 29.

LINCOLN PARK, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO