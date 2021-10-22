1 person dies after work truck crashes into creek in Olathe

A work truck crashed into a creek off of Kansas 7 in Olathe Friday morning.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes around 8 a.m. past College Boulevard.

It's not clear why the vehicle ran off the road, but the driver was unresponsive when rescuers made it to the scene.

Water in the creek was about as deep as the bottom of the vehicle door.

The person was removed from the vehicle and lifesaving measures were performed.

Unfortunately, the 48-year-old man, identified as William C. Holland, passed away, according to police.

Response from all of the fire and law enforcement units cause quite a backup on K-7.

____

Editor's note: Police incorrectly identified the victim's age twice before. The correct age is 48.