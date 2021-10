Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Four months after exiting bankruptcy under new ownership, Hertz made headlines by announcing a massive $4.2 billion order of 100,000 Tesla Model 3s for its rental fleet. Hertz wants to offer EVs in approximately 65 markets by the end of 2022 and in more than 100 markets by the end of 2023. The company will benefit from the lower maintenance and running costs of the EVs and the fact that they hold their value better than ICE-powered vehicles.

CARS ・ 19 HOURS AGO