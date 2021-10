The strong and severe storms that moved through the region Monday evening have left a good deal of damage in their wake. Numerous trees were uprooted in our Piedmont counties, along with a few structures damaged. The National Weather Service out of Blacksburg is sending a “survey team” to decide whether or not the damage was caused by straight-line winds or a tornado. Results will be back later today. The cell they are surveying developed in Patrick County and crossed Henry and Pittsylvania counties before ramping up in Halifax County near South Boston.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO