Does Accidentally Hurting Your Kid Make You a Horrible Parent?

I came late to parenthood. While it was something I had always desired for my life, it didn’t happen until my mid-30s, after I had completed my pediatric training. People have asked me over the years whether it was harder to become a parent after understanding intimately all the ways a child’s body could falter or fail — during pregnancy, during those precarious newborn days, during all the rest of their lives through adulthood, with injury and illness lurking around every corner. Love and fear, it always seemed to me, were the two halves of every parent’s heart. Love in its most intense and all-encompassing form, married to an equally intense fear that something terrible could happen at any moment. It mattered little to me that I had my children after I had become a pediatric emergency physician: I knew these two truths existed in every parent, regardless of age or stage in life.

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO