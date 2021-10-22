CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Accidentally Hurting Your Kid Make You a Horrible Parent?

By CJ McIntyre
 5 days ago
As a parent, I don't wish what happened to a Hollywood actress on anyone!. Having kids is hard and when accidents happen as they did to Actress Alexa PenaVega, most of us have a hard time shaking the "parental guilt". PenaVega shared on social media the other day that she accidentally...

