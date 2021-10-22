5 things to know today, including new winter weather rules for power infrastructure

Good morning, Houston! It finally feels like fall, and that means it's time to enjoy some baseball playoffs and look forward to holiday vacations — which could include a Disney cruise out of Galveston. Here's what else you need to know today.
Good morning, Houston! Although today is a federal holiday, you probably don't have the day off. So here are five things to know to start your week, including the latest on the Astros and Southwest flight delays.
The Houston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0