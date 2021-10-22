CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campaigners stage climate protests across continents

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Environmental campaigners staged protests on several continents on Friday to press their demands for more government action to curb global warming ahead of the upcoming U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. Protesters rallied in Uganda, Bangladesh, India, Italy, Sweden and Germany to call for measures preventing dangerous...

