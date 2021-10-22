These Popular Immunity Supplements Don't Work, Say Experts

Millions of Americans take vitamins on a daily basis, but some don't provide the health benefits consumers might think. When taken incorrectly, vitamins can actually be harmful and there's also the debate on whether we need vitamins at all with some experts saying that a healthy balanced diet is enough. Megan Mescher-Cox, DO Diplomate, American Board of Internal Medicine, Lifestyle Medicine and Obesity Medicine Identity Medical Group/Dignity Health Medical Group, explains, "keep in mind that the supplement industry is a multi-billion dollar industry. Put frankly, the goal of the supplement industry is to sell supplements, not to keep you healthy and please keep in mind that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. I stress that supplements should be treated with the same vigilance as pharmaceuticals. Make certain to talk to your physician before introducing it into your body."
Comments / 0