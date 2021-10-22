Why the governor and the DFL should be nervous about 2022
By David Schultz
MinnPost
4 days ago
Minnesota DFL (Democratic Party) Gov. Tim Walz declared earlier this week that he is running for reelection. He should worry. There is a serious chance he could lose. Minnesota Democrats could also get routed in the 2022 elections. The unfortunate part for Walz is that he may not be able to...
In the eye of the hurricane. The Star Tribune’s Liz Navratil and Libor Jany report: “Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo isn’t on the ballot, but he’s become a central figure in the first municipal elections since George Floyd’s killing by police. His photo appears in ads and fliers. His name comes up in almost every debate. Arguments over the ballot question to replace the Police Department often bring in the fate of the popular police chief whose term expires soon. … “It would be dishonest to exclude him from the conversation,” said Mayor Jacob Frey, whose own re-election campaign has highlighted some of the chief’s work.”
On Monday, All of Mpls, a political committee spending money to try to, among other things, re-elect Mayor Jacob Frey and to defeat the police-reform ballot question, released an internal poll with the finding that Frey was leading challengers with 44 percent of first-choice votes. Sheila Nezhad came in second, with 25 percent of first-choice votes, and Kate Knuth came in third with 10 percent.
How could George Floyd’s death and the destruction of Lake Street have been avoided? What went wrong during that critical time in 2020, and who should Minneapolis hold accountable for it? What could or should happen the next time there is civil unrest following a police-involved death?. Minneapolis voters could...
Reports the Star Tribune’s Mike Hughlett, “Xcel Energy on Monday proposed an electricity rate increase of 21.2%, or $677.4 million, over three years, with just more than half hitting Minnesotans’ pocketbooks in 2022. With the rate hike, the company’s average residential customers would see a 19 % increase in their electricity bills from 2022 through 2024 — or on average $15 to $21 per month cumulatively.”
Jeffrey Meitrodt writes in the Star Tribune: “The small, powerful state agency that polices the conduct of Minnesota lawyers has been roiled for several years by internal strife, leading to an exodus of key employees and an extraordinary intrusion into its inner workings by Supreme Court justices. The agency, called the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility (OLPR), for five years has been led by Susan Humiston, a veteran corporate attorney. Since she took charge in 2016, 14 prosecutors have quit their jobs, with most of them citing a toxic work environment. Her leadership practices led a 23-member oversight board to recommend against a two-year extension of her contract in 2020. … However, in an unusual rebuke, the Minnesota Supreme Court disregarded the board’s recommendation and renewed her contract last year.”
Hello and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. This week you can find me watching the start of the newest Bachelorette season. Hear me out — just because I’m a political reporter doesn’t mean I don’t enjoy my trash TV once in a while, and this season is special because the bachelorette, Michelle Young, is an elementary school teacher in Burnsville. Minnesota represent! Michelle may be winning on reality TV, but the reality on Capitol Hill is not as sweet for Minnesota’s two senators this week. Here’s what we’re looking at: Sen. Tina Smith’s climate plan gets shot down, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s voting rights bill can’t get past the Senate filibuster and Rep. Angie Craig celebrates waterskiing.
When Minnesota adds smokeable dried cannabis flower to its medical cannabis program next March, managers of the program think it could triple or quadruple the number of patients on the registry. That’s because smokable marijuana is much cheaper to produce, which could making it more competitive with what’s available on the illicit market.
Nick Woltman writes in the Pioneer Press: “St. Paul city employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Mayor Melvin Carter announced the new vaccine mandate Thursday afternoon in a video address that was sent to all of the city’s roughly 4,000 workers, according to a spokesman for the mayor’s office. City employees have until Dec. 31 to receive a complete vaccine series, and they must provide proof of vaccination by Jan. 14, Carter said in the video. … Unlike the vaccine mandate covering municipal employees in Minneapolis, St. Paul’s does not offer the option of regular testing in lieu of a jab, setting up a potential clash with the city’s unionized workforce.”
During the 2020 election, when a highly contentious presidential races was on the ballot, Minneapolis’ Ward 6 — which includes the Cedar-Riverside, Seward, Philips West, Elliot Park, Stevens Square, and Ventura Village neighborhoods — had the second-lowest turnout of the city’s 13 wards. It was a different story in southwest...
Over the next three years, a team of Minnesota researchers will use state taxpayer money to find the best way to grow a type of minnow, known as golden shiners, in captivity. If successful, raising the fish could help the state address a dire bait shortage that has crimped anglers of bigger prizes like walleye and northern pike. The project involves cultivating golden shiners indoors, in outdoor human-made ponds, and as part of a vegetable farm.
ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. North Carolina state representative Mike Clampitt swore an oath to uphold the Constitution after his election in 2016 and again in 2020. But there’s another pledge that Clampitt said he’s upholding: to the Oath Keepers, a right-wing militant organization.
More than 1,000 left-wing protesters gathered at the Minnesota Capitol on April 4, 1937, to support Gov. Elmer Benson as he tried to persuade the legislature to pass a $17 million aid package for the unemployed. About 200 of the protesters stayed overnight in the senate chamber after someone jimmied open the doors with a knife, and two organizers were later convicted of the gross misdemeanor of preventing senators from assembling.
With his formal re-election announcement Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz agrees with his Republican challengers on the No. 1 issue of the campaign:. In a video, “Goal Line Stand,” posted at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan tout his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic as evidence of someone “making the tough calls.” And with his ubiquitous football in hand, the DFL governor returned to a sports metaphor to contrast himself with the announced Republican field.
The fate of Twin Metals Minnesota’s plan to mine copper and nickel from sulfide ores in northern Minnesota — just five miles from the edge of the federally protected Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCA) — has risen and fallen with recent U.S. presidential administrations. In 2016, the final year...
“The ‘defund the police’ movement got its start in Minneapolis. It might meet its end there in November,” goes the opening paragraph of the Sept. 22 Politico story “‘The world is looking at us’: Minneapolis puts ‘defund the police’ to a vote.”. But no matter what happens in Minneapolis on...
WCCO-TV reports: “Children who complete their vaccine series before the end of November will get a $200 Visa gift card and a shot at a $100,000 college scholarship, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday. The incentives are available to any Minnesotans between 12 and 17 years old who complete their vaccine series by Nov. 30. Only those who start and complete their series between Monday and that deadline will receive a gift card, while anyone 12-17 who has completed their vaccine series this year is eligible for the scholarship drawings. Teenagers need permission from a parent or guardian to get vaccinated.”
Like all states in the U.S., Minnesota is one of a kind. No other state has the same demographics or needs as we do. The most important basis for helping us to prosper is understanding this simple fact. Unfortunately, we seem to have a governor who does not understand this.
Out next May. The Star Tribune’s Chao Xiong reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor received a new sentence of 4 3/4 years on Thursday for his manslaughter conviction after the state’s high court overturned the more serious murder conviction for the 2017 shooting of an Australian woman who had called to report a possible crime. … Noor, who turned 36 Wednesday, was resentenced by Judge Kathryn Quaintance on second-degree manslaughter because the Minnesota Supreme Court set aside his third-degree murder conviction last month. The decision vacated a prison term of 12 1/2 years Noor was already serving on the murder count for shooting Justine Ruszczyk Damond.”
When Christy Hanson reopened her in-home child care business in Owatonna last summer after closing during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic because of a sharp drop in enrollment, a $1,200 monthly grant from the state for roughly six months helped immensely. “It kind of helped build back up...
KARE 11’s Heidi Wigdahl reports: “Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor will be back in a Hennepin County courtroom this week. Noor will be resentenced for fatally shooting Justine Ruszczyk after the Minnesota Supreme Court reversed his murder conviction last month. … A jury convicted Noor of second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and he was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison. … In mid-September, the Minnesota Supreme Court reviewed the case and threw out Noor’s conviction of third-degree murder.”
