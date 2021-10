BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Grand theft: Halburton Road. At 7 a.m. Oct. 20, police were called to a home where a resident’s car had been stolen. The resident, a man, 56, and his son, 18, reported that someone opened their garage door and stole the unlocked 2014 Honda that was inside. The residents believe the thief opened the garage door using an automatic door opener found in another unlocked car parked in their driveway. The suspect had rummaged through the car parked in the driveway.

