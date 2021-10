Credit unions in New York state are now authorized to participate in its Excelsior Linked Deposit Program. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation on Oct. 24. The program allows businesses to take on commercial loans at an interest rate of 2 to 3% lower than the prevailing rate. Borrowing becomes less expensive for the small businesses, and lenders are compensated for providing the low-rate loans with a comparably reduced deposit of state funds.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO