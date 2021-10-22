Three things to watch for: Celtics-Raptors

I tend to have knee jerk overreactions, but watching the Celtics get dominated by a lottery team last year that didn't have their best 2 players from last year in a home opener playing in front of fans after empty buildings last year is a bad sign. The Celtics just look like they are up at the YMCA at lunch with no idea what their teammates are doing on offense or defense. They lose guys on defense and give up free grade school 45 degree non contested layups from lack of communication and on offense they have clutter in the lane and even though there is an attempt to move the ball, their is no purpose to ball movement and player movement and nobody knows what teammates are doing. Hence, unforced turnovers with players holding the ball in that clutter or passing to a player who vacates the area where they are passing the ball. So after that mess of 2 games, they appear to be not a contender for a NBA finals, but a contender for a top 5 draft pick.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO