Three things to watch for: Celtics-Raptors

By Keith P Smith
CelticsBlog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors both enter Friday night’s game coming off a season-opening loss. Here’s three things we’ll be watching for, as both look to get their first win of the season:. 1. Turnovers – Boston turned the ball over 18 times against New York. You might...

