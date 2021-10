Keita Nakajima earned his first professional win earlier this fall at the Panasonic Open. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images) Whether it’s fashion, cars or electronics, Japan has always had a knack for trend-spotting. The latest trend comes to us from the world of amateur golf, where over the past two years the world’s top amateur and McCormack medal recipient has been a product of the land of the rising sun: Keita Nakajima.

