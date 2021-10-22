CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Registered Nashville sex offender arrested for exploitation

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A registered sex offender was arrested in Nashville again on Thursday after a search warrant was conducted on his phone.

On Oct. 13, 2021, an officer conducted a routine check on Nashville registered sex offender 34-year-old Nathaniel Cantrell and found a suspicious email address associated with his phone. Cantrell admitted the account was his but told the officer he did not use it anymore.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
The officer checked the sex offender registry and found the email was not listed, which is a violation. He was arrested shortly after.

Days later, a search warrant for Cantrell’s phone was granted, and police found over 150 sexual images of children on it. There was also a suspicious text message sent just days before the phone was seized stating, “Mrs. Hattie its Nate.”

Cantrell was arrested Thursday for sexual exploitation of a minor.

In 2011, he was charged with attempted rape of a child.

