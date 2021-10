Though the difference between me and some of my peers has always been apparent to me, it’s becoming more and more obvious that we all have something in common: A fear... the future. Life after college is something no one can prepare you for, no matter how many networking events you attend and internship-filled summers you’ve had. 'What does the future hold?' is an ongoing question we ask and prepare ourselves for daily. And for the class of 2022, it’s time to finally find the answer.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO