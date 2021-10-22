CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Seven more Covid-related deaths and 1,355 new cases

BBC
 11 days ago

BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Seven more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday. Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in...

www.bbc.com

CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: MDH Reports 3,300+ New Cases, Positivity Rate Hovers At 7.1%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – As the state prepares to vaccinate 5- to 11-year-olds as early as next week, health officials report an additional 3,348 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths. In all, the state has seen 787,550 virus cases and 8,669 deaths since March of 2020; of the deaths reported Friday, 13 took place in a private residence. At the same time, the seven-day average positivity rate has declined recently, from a high of 8.4% reported in mid-October to 7.1% as of last week. Daily new cases and hospitalizations have also been trending down, as the state is seeing roughly 38 new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 2-Day Total Of 7,480 New Cases, 78 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 7,480 new coronavirus cases and 78 additional deaths. The data covers up until Saturday. The Department of Health says another two-day total will be released Tuesday. This brings the statewide total to 1,564,939 cases and 31,455 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,754 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 653 in ICUs. Statewide percent positive decreased to 8.8%. The state says 13,909,429 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,462,017 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 71.9% of Pennsylvanians...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Covid-19: Robin Swann says he cannot rule out return of restrictions

The reintroduction of some Covid-19 restrictions cannot be ruled out, the health minister has said. However, Robin Swann said he and his executive colleagues would do "all that we can" to avoid another lockdown. Last month Mr Swann said Northern Ireland was "facing into the most difficult winter ever experienced".
WORLD
Pioneer Press

First death of a Minnesota teenager from COVID-19 reported Thursday

The first death of a Minnesota teenager from COVID-19 was reported Thursday by the state Department of Health. A Hennepin County resident between the age of 15- and 19-years-old was among the 26 new fatalities from COVID-19 reported Thursday. State health officials declined to say if the teen had any underlying health conditions or other factors that put them at higher risk of a severe infection.
MINNESOTA STATE
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19: New ‘Delta Plus’ Variant Concern; Boosters OK’d For Moderna, J&J; Cases Growing in Kane Under 20 Population; State Transmission Still High But Trending Down

For questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the Kane County Health Department at COVIDVaccine@co.kane.il.us​. OVERVIEW: New ‘Delta Plus’ Variant Concern in UK, Russia; CDC OK’s Mix-Match Boosters; 115,500 Health Workers Have Died From COVID Worldwide. A newly-discovered mutation of the Delta variant — formally known as AY.4.2 and dubbed the...
KANE COUNTY, IL
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Unvaccinated Britons 32 times more likely to die with Covid, ONS data suggests

Unvaccinated people are 32 times more likely to die with coronavirus than those who have had the jab, new data from the Office of National Statistics suggests. Statisticians analysed deaths involving coronavirus in England between 2 January and 24 September this year, adjusting their findings to accommodate for age.Age-standardised mortality rates allow researchers to take into account the differences in age and population size to allow them to fairly compare different vaccination groups. They found that mortality rates were consistently lower for people who had received two vaccinations, compared with those who had received none or one vaccination. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

China school locks down children after one Covid case

Dozens of students were held inside a Chinese primary school for hours after it was locked down because a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. A large group of parents gathered outside the school, anxiously waiting for news which did not come until almost midnight. The children were tested and...
EDUCATION
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
Best Life

This Is Where Delta Is About to Surge in the U.S., Virus Experts Say

In July, the U.S. was seeing daily COVID-19 case rates we hadn't seen since the start of the pandemic in the spring of 2020. But throughout the last few months, the Delta variant changed all of that, putting the U.S. back in a vulnerable place with the pandemic. Recently, COVID cases have started to decline in most states while vaccination rates have risen. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent in that same timeframe. So now, people in the U.S. are once again hopeful that the pandemic will finally come to an end soon, especially as some experts have said they expect Delta to be the last serious wave. Unfortunately, others have been warning that the Delta surge is not yet over for everyone in the U.S., with some states expected to get the worst of it in the coming months. Read on to find out exactly where Delta is about to hit next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I fear we'll have another lockdown Christmas': SAGE scientist calls for masks and WFH NOW to bring down 'unacceptable' Covid case numbers - despite government modellers saying the NHS is NOT likely to be overwhelmed this winter

A Government scientific adviser said he is 'very fearful' there will be another 'lockdown Christmas'. Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) and SAGE subgroup CO-CIN, said case numbers and death rates are currently 'unacceptable'. Britain's daily Covid hospitalisations yesterday breached...
PUBLIC HEALTH

