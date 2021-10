October 12th is the birthday of one Hugh Jackman, the beloved actor who spend decades portraying Wolverine in the X-Men films, and fans and colleagues alike have been taking to social media to offer him their best wishes. Of course, among those sending Jackman their regards on his 53rd birthday is none other than Ryan Reynolds, the Deadpool star that has dedicated the majority of his social media activity to throwing jabs at his longtime friend. As close as they may be in real life, Reynolds and Jackman's social media feud is everlasting.

