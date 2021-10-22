CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

 4 days ago

For 34 years, The Industrial Heritage Committee has hosted the Historic Buffalo River Tour. This narrated cruise provides...

Only In Illinois

Take A Tour Of The Historic And Haunted Dowling House In Illinois This Spooky Season

The small city of Galena is home to hundreds of historic buildings, but the oldest here is the Dowling House. Built out of limestone in 1826, it also happens to be the oldest stone structure in the state of Illinois. While the Dowling House is historic, it’s also known to be haunted. Now a museum, […] The post Take A Tour Of The Historic And Haunted Dowling House In Illinois This Spooky Season appeared first on Only In Your State.
ILLINOIS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Take a haunted ride through the Queen City with Buffalo Bike Tours

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special event at Canalside in Buffalo is a great destination for anyone looking to get into the Halloween spirit. The Haunted Buffalo Ride is hosted by Buffalo Bike Tours and takes riders to places in the city that are said to have a history with the supernatural.
BUFFALO, NY
hngnews.com

Historic downtown walking tour

Start your morning at Sun Prairie Farmers Market in Cannery Square and spend an hour on a guided tour learning about Sun Prairie’s Historic Downtown District recently added to the National Register of Historic Places. The tour is Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9-10 a.m. and will end at the Sun Prairie museum, 115 E. Main St. where you can explore the current exhibits.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
WLOX

Old Biloxi Cemetery ready for annual historic tours

The center holds a two-day yard sale twice a year. All of the items sold are donated and 100% of the proceeds go back to the center, which operates off of donations and grants with the help of volunteers. |. Coastal Mississippi’s tourism commission met Thursday for the first time...
BILOXI, MS
steamboatradio.com

Take an historical driving tour of Breeze Basin Friday

The Tilton family moved into this primitive cabin when they came to the Yampa Valley in the early 1880s . The cabin had been built by some cattle men who had located in the area in the 1870s. Today, the land is part of the Yampa Valley Golf Course. The...
TRAVEL
Galion Inquirer

Galion Open Doors historic tours set for Oct. 23

GALION — Five Galion organizations are partnering to present Galion Open Doors on Saturday, Oct. 23. Discover the community’s amazing heritage, historic buildings, and signature landmarks. The following Galion sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., unless otherwise noted:. • Hayden-Helfrich Annex Building – 331 East Railroad...
GALION, OH
This Is Reno

PHOTOS: Touring the historic Sutro Tunnel site

The historic preservation group working to restore the Sutro Tunnel in Dayton on Sunday opened the 28-acre mining site to the public for tours. Friends of Sutro Tunnel used the event as a fundraiser and an opportunity to show the public the restorations that have already taken place. “Friends of...
DAYTON, NV
statenislandnycliving.com

Village Ghost Tours — Historic Richmond Town 2021

ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST SHOW PROOF OF VACCINATION AS THIS PROGRAM ENTERS HISTORIC BUILDINGS. The tour begins at the Historical Museum and is suitable for ages 8 and older. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Weather permitting: runs rain or shine, except in cases of severe inclement or cold weather. Pets are not permitted.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Arkansas Outside

Citizen Science at Buffalo National River

The Buffalo National River has been a popular destination for decades but the recent pandemic has increased interest in outdoor recreation, including the Boxley Valley area. With additional visitors in the area, there are concerns about the impact this is having in the valley. This project is designed to document current impact issues with the hopes of creating better management techniques to improve the park and the visitor experience.
SCIENCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Harbor Museum

The museum – the former Howard H. Baker Company’s ship chandlery built in 1896 – houses an extensive collection of maritime history relating to the creation of the Erie Canal. Photos, newspaper articles, model ships and wartime vessels are included in the displays of the 130-year history of boat building in Buffalo.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Old Fort Erie

Award winning attraction and beautiful historic site overlooking Lake Erie and the Niagara River. See website for complete list of events, such as the Siege of the Old Fort Re-enactment Weekend and the Fun Family Fright Nights–Ghost Tours of the Fort!
LIFESTYLE
WOWT

Bacon tours historic North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - North Omaha’s rich history and the current dreams of the community went on tour Monday afternoon. Second District Congressman Don Bacon was the featured guest on the tour, which began and ended at Sacred Heart Church. The tour featured more than 25 points of interest including the historic 24th and Lake St. corridor and the playgrounds and YMCA where local legends like Bob Gibson and Preston Love Jr. played as kids.
OMAHA, NE
KYTV

Fall foliage brings large crowds to the Buffalo National River area

JASPER, Ark. (KY3) - Officials in Newton County are preparing for an increase in traffic over the next few weeks along the Buffalo River. The area typically sees large crowds when the leaves change and the elk become active. The Buffalo National River runs right through the heart of Newton County. With a variety of activities to do, it brings outdoor enthusiasts to the area. Howard and Mary Nordyke of Springfield frequently visit.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
usustatesman.com

Logan hosts annual historic ghost tours

Every Friday and Saturday night in October, the Logan Downtown Alliance holds ghost tours in Logan. David Sidwell, a local drama director, teamed up with the alliance to bring to light infamous stories of ghosts and spirits in the community. The alliance said they work to preserve the commerce of Logan and strengthen businesses.
LOGAN, UT
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Historic Property Tour Gone Virtual for 2021

The City of Cottonwood’s Historic Preservation Commission is excited to announce the return of the Cottonwood Historic Property Tour (formerly the Cottonwood Historic Home Tour) this November 13, 2021. After a two-year hiatus, the tour will be returning in 2021 in a digital format. The public is encouraged to purchase a ticket for $25 which will include access to a video and a digital e-book.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
Only In Louisiana

Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana

St. Joseph is a tiny little town in northeastern Louisiana that’s hiding a hidden gem that’s perfect for a fall outing. Often called St. Joe, this unique town was actually developed not that long ago, in 1843. Even though that’s more than 175 years ago, it’s still 125 years after New Orleans was founded, not […] The post Fall Is The Perfect Time To Visit This Historic Riverboat Town In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
LOUISIANA STATE

