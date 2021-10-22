Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!

