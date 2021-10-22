CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

The Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum

 4 days ago

The Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum houses an impressive collection...

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

The Karpeles Manuscript Library is the world’s largest private collection of original manuscripts and documents. The library was founded in 1983 by California real estate magnates, David and Marsha Karpeles, with the goal of stimulating interest in learning. Buffalo is the only city with two museums. There are now 10 museums in 9 cities across the United States.
Iron Island Museum

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in this case, the historic Lovejoy district. Displays chronicle the rich railroad history of the neighborhood, as well our schools and churches, and military men and women from Lovejoy. Said to be haunted, this former 1895 church/funeral home has been seen on Sci-fi Ghosthunters. Ghost Walks are available for a fee. Groups Welcome.
Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum welcomes the young at heart! Housed in the National Register listed Allan Herschell Carrousel Factory building, this attraction has exhibits, demonstrations, two antique carousels, a children’s gallery, gift shop and more.
Aurora History Museum

The Aurora History Museum features Native American artifacts from Aurora and items belonging to community’s earliest settlers. Exhibits include “The Toys of Toy Town;” “‘New-Age’ Medicine in Old-Time East Aurora;” “When Doctors Made House Calls;” and a pictorial history of the evolution of The Circle. The Rix Jennings murals, which...
Niagara Aerospace Museum

The Aerospace Museum owes its existence to the efforts of present and former aircraft industry employees, licensed pilots and aviation enthusiasts who recognized the singular role played by Western New York entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the history of aviation. In addition to displaying artifacts, the Museum continues to carry out...
ScienceAlert

500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'

An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
Benjamin Logan Students Treated to Performance from Attaboy

Students at Benjamin Logan Schools were treated by a concert today from the band Attaboy. The 5th-8th graders saw the concert this morning. High school students will see the band perform around 12:45 p.m. this afternoon. Attaboy is based in Indiana. By uniquely combining an energetic and fun musical performance...
Buffalo Harbor Museum

The museum – the former Howard H. Baker Company’s ship chandlery built in 1896 – houses an extensive collection of maritime history relating to the creation of the Erie Canal. Photos, newspaper articles, model ships and wartime vessels are included in the displays of the 130-year history of boat building in Buffalo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Newport Art Museum to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” lecture series with John R. Tschirch

The Newport Art Museum is pleased to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” Lecture Series with Architectural Historian John R. Tschirch. The series of lectures will take place at the Newport Art Museum on four consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning Tuesday, October 26 and ending November 16. Attendees can subscribe to the full series, or register for individual lectures. Subscribers and ticket holders will also have access to virtual livestreams and lecture recordings. Each lecture will be followed by Q&A with John Tschirch, sale and book signing of Newport: The Artful City, and refreshments on the Museum porch. Masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Series subscriptions are $80, or $60 for Museum Members, and individual lecture tickets are $20, or $15 for Museum Members. More information, subscriptions, and tickets are available at newportartmuseum.org/events.
Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

Featuring automobiles made in Western New York including Pierce-Arrow and Thomas Flyer. Cars from 1903 to 1960s, muscle cars, etc. The museum offers a unique venue for parties, business meetings and social events. 2011 Frank Lloyd Wright designed 1927 Filling Station. Admission: $10 Adults / $5 Children (6-16)
Experience Art in Person Again with Allentown’s Newest Gallery

There’s a new art gallery in Buffalo’s Allentown neighborhood, and it’s exactly what you need after over a year of not being able to experience indoor art in person. Rivalry Projects is a contemporary art gallery and arts production space created by artist and curator Ryan Arthurs. A Western New York native, Ryan moved away from Buffalo in his adulthood to experience other places, but Buffalo was never far away from his thoughts. He would visit frequently, checking in on the city and watching it grow from afar.
North Tonawanda History Museum

A museum of the rich immigrant heritage of North Tonawanda, known as the “Lumber Capital of the World” and its role as an important shipping and manufacturing center on the historic Erie Canal and the mighty Niagara River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum has fascinating exhibits, research assistance, quality programs, historic publications, and a visitor information center.
Colored Musicians Club

The Colored Musicians Club is the only remaining African American club of its kind in the United States. In 1999, it was designated a historical preservation site. In 2018, it was designated as a National Historic Site. Currently, the Club is promoting historical research and the preservation of jazz in Buffalo. Members offer free jazz lessons to community youth, and hold a jam session at the club on Sunday evenings. Giants of jazz like Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis once played at the city’s Colored Musicians Club. It continues to operate as a club and a jazz history museum.
Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
Buffalo Harley-Davidson Museum

Being in business 89 years, you have the tendency to accumulate things over time like family treasures and heirlooms. With the opening of the new facility, it was decided to add a museum at the end of the building. The museum is ever changing, and new motorcycles are being added. It truly is an evolution.
Riviera Theatre

Billed as the “Showplace of the Tonawandas,” the Riviera Theatre was built in 1926 and has remained a historic staple of the region for eighty years. Home to “the Mighty Wurlitzer,” the “Riv” presents a wide variety of entertainment; for a detailed list of all events at the theatre, please visit the website.
Western New York Book Arts Center

Experience the tactile nature of the book in all of its glory! Take a workshop on book binding or hand printing, view our gallery and visit our eclectic boutique of crafts and art.
Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

For 34 years, The Industrial Heritage Committee has hosted the Historic Buffalo River Tour. This narrated cruise provides a sailors point of view of the grain elevators, industries and green space along the shores of the Buffalo River. They explain how the invention of the Grain Elevator shaped Buffalo’s history and influenced modern architecture. Photographs, maps and video are on display to further enhance this unique educational experience. If you’re lucky, you might be able to watch ships unloading their cargoes of grain. Book online!
Larkin Gallery

The Larkin Gallery is located in, and funded by, the Larkin Center of Commerce. The exciting new gallery focuses on the history of the Larkin Soap Co., founded in 1874. The Larkin Gallery received items from several noted collectors including Mary Larkin, the great granddaughter of John D. Larkin Sr. Art Professor Jerome Mead contributed two pencil drawings by company artist Alex O. Levy (1881-1947.) Larkin history enthusiast Sharon Osgood contributed an original journal of interoffice memos covering the period from 1899 to 1902. The memos are full of fascinating insights into the day to day life at the Larkin Soap Company, as well as references to what is believed to be the first company coffee break in America. Jerome Puma provided several unique items including what he refers to as “the first infomercial,” a silent movie of a family making and receiving an order, and live action factory shots of the manufacturing process.
Paul Robeson Theatre

The Paul Robeson Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Western New York. Launched initially to nurture the artistic talents of African American playwrights, producers, directors, actors and stage technicians in Buffalo and the surrounding region, it serves as a training ground and showcase in keeping with its founding mission.
