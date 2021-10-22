The Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum

The Newport Art Museum is pleased to present “Newport: The City as a Work of Art” Lecture Series with Architectural Historian John R. Tschirch. The series of lectures will take place at the Newport Art Museum on four consecutive Tuesday evenings beginning Tuesday, October 26 and ending November 16. Attendees can subscribe to the full series, or register for individual lectures. Subscribers and ticket holders will also have access to virtual livestreams and lecture recordings. Each lecture will be followed by Q&A with John Tschirch, sale and book signing of Newport: The Artful City, and refreshments on the Museum porch. Masks must be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. Series subscriptions are $80, or $60 for Museum Members, and individual lecture tickets are $20, or $15 for Museum Members. More information, subscriptions, and tickets are available at newportartmuseum.org/events.

