Museums

Iron Island Museum

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Memories in the Museum

ECHODELL. Built in 1840, Echodell (left), just north of Jakin, drifted into ruin after being built and lived in by three generations of descendants of Dempsey Harrell. It is located on Old River...
Museum of the Soldier

CELINA - It's been said the Museum of the Soldier is more a ministry than an actual museum because of the way in which veterans tend to open up about their experiences when they enter the former Coca Cola bottling plant in Portland, Indiana. [More]
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Aurora History Museum

The Aurora History Museum features Native American artifacts from Aurora and items belonging to community’s earliest settlers. Exhibits include “The Toys of Toy Town;” “‘New-Age’ Medicine in Old-Time East Aurora;” “When Doctors Made House Calls;” and a pictorial history of the evolution of The Circle. The Rix Jennings murals, which...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve offer distinctive spaces for your next event. From dancing in our grand Hamlin Hall to stargazing from the Museum’s rooftop, BMS offers a unique location your guests are sure to remember. You may even rent out the entire museum if you wish. Enhance your event with special science programming and/or admission to special traveling exhibits, when available. Tifft Nature Preserve, the museum’s urban nature sanctuary in South Buffalo, offers 264 acres of natural beauty just minutes from downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum

Echoes Through Time Learning Center & Civil War Museum is the ONLY civil war museum in Western New York and the ONLY museum in New York State, totally dedicated to the history of the American civil war era. This is an educational “hands on” Civil War museum. We use our...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

North Tonawanda History Museum

A museum of the rich immigrant heritage of North Tonawanda, known as the “Lumber Capital of the World” and its role as an important shipping and manufacturing center on the historic Erie Canal and the mighty Niagara River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum has fascinating exhibits, research assistance, quality programs, historic publications, and a visitor information center.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

The Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum

The Benjamin and Dr. Edgar R. Cofeld Judaic Museum houses an impressive collection of Judaic artifacts. Much of the collection has been donated and bequeathed by congregants. The exhibits are rotated, providing viewing according to the holidays. The Museum is open for browsing and study whenever the building is open, or by appointment. Please call to schedule an appointment.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Aerospace Museum

The Aerospace Museum owes its existence to the efforts of present and former aircraft industry employees, licensed pilots and aviation enthusiasts who recognized the singular role played by Western New York entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the history of aviation. In addition to displaying artifacts, the Museum continues to carry out...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Alden Historical Society

The Alden Historical Society was formed in 1965 by a group of citizens interested in preserving, presenting and promoting the history of the Town of Alden. Walden Roberts presented the town the gift of his late uncle’s home to be used by the Historical Society, in memory of Frances Roberts, wife of Walden.
POLITICS
lascrucesbulletin.com

Haunted Museum at the Las Cruces Museums

Celebrate Halloween with slimy and creepy and get ready for fall with cozy and earthy activities at “Haunted Museum” hosted by the Las Cruces Museums Saturday, October 30 from 10am – 1pm. Entry to the museum and program are free, and no registration is required. Visit the Museum of Nature...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lmgfl.com

Museum of Discovery and Science to Host Discovery After Dark: Island Style

The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) will feature a night celebrating the Polynesian Islands’ heritage, culture, beauty, and spirit at its Discovery After Dark: Island Style. The event lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 21. The occasion is hosted by Friends of MODS, the museum’s auxiliary that...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is a project of the Niagara Falls...
TRAVEL
Minot Daily News

‘Night at the Museum’

North Dakota native the late Murray Lawler flew C-47 transport planes in World War II. Lawler and his wife, Margaret, met and were married in England. He named his plane “The Duchess of Dakota.” The late Margaret Lawler was the first war bride to arrive in North Dakota in 1946.
MINOT, ND
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Forest Lawn Cemetery

As one of the first deliberately designed and professionally landscaped rural cemeteries in the United States, Forest Lawn’s first interment took place in 1850. Today there are 162,000+ permanent residents in this 269-acre, not-for-profit cemetery serving all faiths. Listed on the State and National Registries of Historic Places, Forest Lawn is also at the heart of Western New York’s cultural tourism renaissance. Each year, it plays host to thousands of visitors who come to enjoy all that Forest Lawn has to offer: unmatched natural beauty – hills, valleys, lakes and streams; sculptural masterpieces (including the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Blue Sky Mausoleum); living history.
POLITICS
Powell Tribune

Meeteetse Museums

Meeteetse Museums will host a workshop on stewarding the past, which will include a trip to a historic ranch, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 307-868-2423 or email info@meeteetsemuseums.org.
MEETEETSE, WY
erienewsnow.com

$7.5M in Emergency Rental Assistance Still Available

As winter approaches, millions of dollars are still available for renters who have fallen behind on their bills. Funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is given to landlords to cover the cost of rent and utilities. The funding provides up to 15 months of assistance. So far, a total...
HOUSE RENT
washingtoninformer.com

Black Farmers’ Boycott Against John Deere Equipment Ongoing after Company Refuses Conference Participation

A National Black Farmers Association-led boycott of John Deere equipment that began a month ago remains ongoing with the group’s members adamantly stating that the nearly 200-year-old American industrial giant apparently cares little for equality and inclusiveness. The association said in a statement that the boycott hinges on the Deere...
AGRICULTURE

