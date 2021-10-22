CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kenan Center

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

Campus includes the 1850s Kenan House, a historic residence that serves as a regional community center providing arts, education and recreation programs. Facilities and amenities include a year-round gallery and landscaped gardens, the intimate Taylor Theater, an education building, and sports arena. Kenan Center hosts regular special...

jazzandheritage.org

Jazz & Heritage Center

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation purchased 1225 N. Rampart Street – the former Tharp-Sontheimer-Laudumiey Funeral Home – in 2008. After extensive planning, the foundation determined to use the space as the first permanent home of its free education program, the Don "Moose" Jamison Heritage School of Music, which has operated on local university campuses since its inception in 1990. The building will house many of the Foundation's other programs while also serving as a community arts center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Seneca-Iroquois Onöhsagwë Cultural Center

The Seneca-Iroquois Cultural Center is 33,000 square feet and has hundreds of items on display, all updated regularly. It was designed to guide and immerse visitors throughout and inspired by Native lore. The center also includes an amphitheater that can accommodate 400 people. Outside there is the first Seneca Longhouse...
POLITICS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Historic Palace Theatre

When the Palace Theatre opened on July 18, 1925, Lock City Theater Company President A. Edmund Lee told a capacity crowd that it was "built not for the aristocracy, but for all the people" and that they had successfully "extended Broadway into Lockport and to the people of Niagara." Those statements ring true to this day, as the Palace shines like a beacon for the arts and entertainment that are so vital to our community — and to our collective lives.
THEATER & DANCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer's log cabin; visit an old-time doctor's office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#American#Soccer Roller Hockey#Lacrosse Concessions#Arena#Spacenotes#The Kenan House#Taylor Theater
visitbuffaloniagara.com

North Tonawanda History Museum

A museum of the rich immigrant heritage of North Tonawanda, known as the "Lumber Capital of the World" and its role as an important shipping and manufacturing center on the historic Erie Canal and the mighty Niagara River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum has fascinating exhibits, research assistance, quality programs, historic publications, and a visitor information center.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Aurora History Museum

The Aurora History Museum features Native American artifacts from Aurora and items belonging to community's earliest settlers. Exhibits include "The Toys of Toy Town;" "'New-Age' Medicine in Old-Time East Aurora;" "When Doctors Made House Calls;" and a pictorial history of the evolution of The Circle. The Rix Jennings murals, which...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Chautauqua Institution

Chautauqua Institution is a community on the shores of Chautauqua Lake in southwestern New York state that comes alive each summer with a unique mix of fine and performing arts, lectures, interfaith worship and programs, and recreational activities. Over the course of nine weeks, more than 100,000 visitors will stay at Chautauqua and participate in programs, classes and community events for all ages—all within the beautiful setting of a historic lakeside village.
POLITICS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is a project of the Niagara Falls...
TRAVEL
Soccer
Politics
Arts
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

The Karpeles Manuscript Library is the world's largest private collection of original manuscripts and documents. The library was founded in 1983 by California real estate magnates, David and Marsha Karpeles, with the goal of stimulating interest in learning. Buffalo is the only city with two museums. There are now 10 museums in 9 cities across the United States.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Cobblestone District

Historic district in downtown Buffalo with a wide variety of nightlife entertainment for live comedy acts, live music, great restaurants, bars & lounges in some of Buffalo's oldest and coolest buildings surrounded with 'cobblestone' streets. This district is located right next to KeyBank Center, Buffalo Creek Casino and Canalside, offering excitement year-round for all!
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is located just minutes from the world-famous Niagara Falls in Western New York, near the Canadian border. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy 147,000 square feet of gaming space with more than 3,600 slot machines and 90 table games, 10 restaurants, live entertainment and a AAA Four Diamond Award-winning, 26-story hotel with 604 deluxe rooms and suites, meeting space, a spa and salon, fitness center, indoor pool and STIR – the new high-energy feature bar with a 43-foot high-definition video wall.
GAMBLING
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum

Echoes Through Time Learning Center & Civil War Museum is the ONLY civil war museum in Western New York and the ONLY museum in New York State, totally dedicated to the history of the American civil war era. This is an educational "hands on" Civil War museum. We use our...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Paul Robeson Theatre

The Paul Robeson Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Western New York. Launched initially to nurture the artistic talents of African American playwrights, producers, directors, actors and stage technicians in Buffalo and the surrounding region, it serves as a training ground and showcase in keeping with its founding mission.
THEATER & DANCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Aerospace Museum

The Aerospace Museum owes its existence to the efforts of present and former aircraft industry employees, licensed pilots and aviation enthusiasts who recognized the singular role played by Western New York entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the history of aviation. In addition to displaying artifacts, the Museum continues to carry out...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Afro American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier

In November 1974, five young scholars and community leaders came together to establish an organization focused on the collection, preservation and dissemination of Buffalo and Western New York's African American history. Dr. Monroe Fordham (deceased), Dr. Shirley Harrington (deceased), Mr. Frank Mesiah (deceased), Mr. Melvin Watkins and Dr. Lillian S. Williams' vision resulted in The Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, Inc.
POLITICS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Colored Musicians Club

The Colored Musicians Club is the only remaining African American club of its kind in the United States. In 1999, it was designated a historical preservation site. In 2018, it was designated as a National Historic Site. Currently, the Club is promoting historical research and the preservation of jazz in Buffalo. Members offer free jazz lessons to community youth, and hold a jam session at the club on Sunday evenings. Giants of jazz like Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis once played at the city's Colored Musicians Club. It continues to operate as a club and a jazz history museum.
POLITICS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Jell-O Gallery and Leroy House

An exhibit of America's Most Famous Dessert that was introduced in LeRoy in 1897, and a 19th century home built by the LeRoy family in 1822. Open year-round. Closed holidays.
LIFESTYLE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Riviera Theatre

Billed as the "Showplace of the Tonawandas," the Riviera Theatre was built in 1926 and has remained a historic staple of the region for eighty years. Home to "the Mighty Wurlitzer," the "Riv" presents a wide variety of entertainment; for a detailed list of all events at the theatre, please visit the website.
THEATER & DANCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Iron Island Museum

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in this case, the historic Lovejoy district. Displays chronicle the rich railroad history of the neighborhood, as well our schools and churches, and military men and women from Lovejoy. Said to be haunted, this former 1895 church/funeral home has been seen on Sci-fi Ghosthunters. Ghost Walks are available for a fee. Groups Welcome.
MUSEUMS

