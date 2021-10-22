CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Western New York Book Arts Center

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

Experience the tactile nature of the book in...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Major renovations complete at WNY Book Arts Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​The Western New York Book Arts Center is showing off a $300,000 upgrade. That includes a new roof, energy-efficient storefront windows and signs outside. The center teaches people about printing and book-related arts through education, creation and exhibits. “Having been present for some of the initial cleanup...
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Mercy Center for Women unveils new book nook

Kids can continue to learn with the donation of a mini library. A book nook has unveiled at the Mercy Center for Women. It features a reading house with books, Ipads loaded with learning games, and a tv for kids to watch educational programs. The executive director of the Mercy Center for Women said that […]
SOCIETY
hypebeast.com

Phaidon to Chronicle the Cultural History of Birds in a New Art Book

Over 300 pages with contributions from John Ruskin, Barbara Kruger, and many more. Following recent releases with Sneaker Freaker and KAWS, Phaidon will be releasing a new art book on the fascinating history of birds. The 352-page volume ties in an extensive network of ornithologists, art historians, wildlife photographers, conservationists,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Rutland Herald

Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: Six new exhibits

Six new exhibits will open at the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center Saturday, Oct. 23, including solo exhibitions by Natalie Frank, William Ransom, B. Lynch and Michael Abrams and group shows featuring work by members of the Guild of Vermont Furniture Makers and the Vermont Glass Guild. An opening reception,...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Daily Mail

White skateboarder filmed hurling silver paint over George Floyd statue in NYC 'is failed actor, 37, who appeared in Parks and Recreation, CSI and was arrested for rioting at the US Capitol on January 6'

Cops say a white skateboarder filmed hurling silver paint over a George Floyd statue in Manhattan is a 37 year-old failed actor who has scored bit-parts in Parks and Recreation as well as CSI. According to the New York Police Department, Micah Beals, of Maspeth in Queens, was charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
Wicked Local

New Art Center to weigh purchase of, move to historic Newton church

For the second time in 45 years the New Art Center (NAC) may be taking over a forlorn, 19th-century church and revitalizing it to create a thriving art, education and lecture space. Despite the broken stained-glass windows, lack of heating, and myriad structural deficiencies, the Church of the Open Word...
NEWTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Nevada Appeal

New music series begins at the Brewery Arts Center

The Brewery Arts Center will be starting a new singer/songwriter series this Saturday night in what was formerly the Maizie Harris Jesse Black Box Theater, now simple known as The Maizie. Musicale @TheMaizie will be performed in an intimate setting with local and touring singer/songwriters giving them an opportunity to connect with the audience, interact and discuss the creative process. The definition of musicale is “a musical gathering or concert, typically small and informal” and that is exactly what this series is intended to be.
PERFORMING ARTS
Maryland Daily Record

Lil’ Cease Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Brooklyn, New York, United States of America. Every generation has what makes them happy and what they consider fun and worthwhile and especially when it comes to music. Therefore, if you are a singer and a songwriter and want to do well in this industry, you must choose your genre wisely. This is one secret that Lil Cease learnt and that explains the reason why he is this successful.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

A Rare Keith Haring Mural Will Exhibit at the New York City Center

The collaborative artwork was made with Angel Ortiz in 1983 for Elio Fiorucci. The New York City Center is celebrating the return of in-person performances with its annual Fall for Dance Festival. Running on its 18th year, the ten-day event showcases five programs that highlight three different set of artists and companies who aim to make cultural performance just as affordable as going to the movies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cowboysindians.com

Vaqueros At The Briscoe Western Art Museum

The photographs of Werner Segarra reveal the lives of vaqueros from Sonora, Mexico. The birthplace of the modern cowboy is portrayed in the exhibition Vaqueros de la Cruz del Diablo: Contemporary Photography of the Northern Mexican Cowboy, on view at the Briscoe Western Art Museum in San Antonio through January 24, 2022.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CBS New York

Looking To Get Married? Couples Running Into All Kinds Of Problems Getting New York City Marriage License

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some lovebirds looking to wed in the Big Apple are finding popping the question is the easy part, but getting the marriage license is a whole other story. Due to the pandemic, appointments are limited. Couples told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner on Monday they’re scrambling. When Sravanti Balaji scheduled her December wedding in Mexico, legally she had to get her marriage license within 60 days of that date. In September, she went online to schedule an appointment with the New York City Clerk’s Office. “There were no appointments for several weeks. Between meetings at work, I would just keep refreshing,” Balaji...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ELLE DECOR

This Sultry New York Apartment Puts the ‘Art’ in Art Deco

There are certain buildings in New York with such extraordinary provenance that they evoke sighs of envy in any conversation about the city’s residential real estate. In the case of one such building in Manhattan’s Midtown East, the sighs are very loud indeed: The magnificent limestone edifice was designed by architect Harry M. Clawson in 1929 as a hotel and later converted into a co-op. Current residents of this prestigious address include boldface names in the architecture and design community.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thezebra.org

Nature’s Beauty Takes Center Stage in New Exhibits at The Art League

ALEXANDRIA, VA – For those who love nature, there are two must-see exhibits at The Art League. Nature often inspires creativity, and that is the case with Headlands by Tania Karpowitz and The Principles of Nature by Dongpei He. Both exhibits open the fall season. According to The Art League...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy