Museums

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum welcomes the young...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Powell Tribune

Meeteetse Museums

Meeteetse Museums will host a workshop on stewarding the past, which will include a trip to a historic ranch, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 307-868-2423 or email info@meeteetsemuseums.org.
MEETEETSE, WY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve offer distinctive spaces for your next event. From dancing in our grand Hamlin Hall to stargazing from the Museum’s rooftop, BMS offers a unique location your guests are sure to remember. You may even rent out the entire museum if you wish. Enhance your event with special science programming and/or admission to special traveling exhibits, when available. Tifft Nature Preserve, the museum’s urban nature sanctuary in South Buffalo, offers 264 acres of natural beauty just minutes from downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
las-cruces.org

Haunted Museum at the Las Cruces Museums

Celebrate Halloween with slimy and creepy and get ready for fall with cozy and earthy activities at “Haunted Museum,” hosted by the Las Cruces Museums from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30. Entry to the museum and program are free. No registration is required. Visit the Museum of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Museum

559 Pacific St. and 720 Via Mirada, Monterey 372-5477, montereyart.org. Every city needs a good museum, and to that end, Monterey has a reason for pride. The Monterey Museum of Art celebrates California art – past and present – both in its extensive permanent collection and in rotating exhibits. Flush with a new executive director (Corey Madden) and a robust lineup of ongoing exhibitions, MMA proves it’s a staple of the Peninsula’s artistic scene. Beyond exhibiting artwork, this nonprofit institution is also about creating a space for dialogue around difficult topics. A current exhibit that’s up through Jan. 9, 2022 features work by eight Japanese-American artists reflecting on the grim legacy of America’s internment camps. “We want to engage the public and deepen people’s perspectives,” Madden says.
MONTEREY, CA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Iron Island Museum

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in this case, the historic Lovejoy district. Displays chronicle the rich railroad history of the neighborhood, as well our schools and churches, and military men and women from Lovejoy. Said to be haunted, this former 1895 church/funeral home has been seen on Sci-fi Ghosthunters. Ghost Walks are available for a fee. Groups Welcome.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Aerospace Museum

The Aerospace Museum owes its existence to the efforts of present and former aircraft industry employees, licensed pilots and aviation enthusiasts who recognized the singular role played by Western New York entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the history of aviation. In addition to displaying artifacts, the Museum continues to carry out...
wgvunews.org

Holland Museum

The Holland Museum presents Dia do Los Muertos, Day of the Dead this weekend, a free family program, a partnership with LAUP. We talk to Education and Community Outreach Manager Michelle Stempien.
HOLLAND, MI
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

Featuring automobiles made in Western New York including Pierce-Arrow and Thomas Flyer. Cars from 1903 to 1960s, muscle cars, etc. The museum offers a unique venue for parties, business meetings and social events. 2011 Frank Lloyd Wright designed 1927 Filling Station. Admission: $10 Adults / $5 Children (6-16)
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Standard

Museum of the Soldier

CELINA - It's been said the Museum of the Soldier is more a ministry than an actual museum because of the way in which veterans tend to open up about their experiences when they enter the former Coca Cola bottling plant in Portland, Indiana. [More]
PORTLAND, IN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

North Tonawanda History Museum

A museum of the rich immigrant heritage of North Tonawanda, known as the “Lumber Capital of the World” and its role as an important shipping and manufacturing center on the historic Erie Canal and the mighty Niagara River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum has fascinating exhibits, research assistance, quality programs, historic publications, and a visitor information center.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
earlycountynews.com

Memories in the Museum

ECHODELL. Built in 1840, Echodell (left), just north of Jakin, drifted into ruin after being built and lived in by three generations of descendants of Dempsey Harrell. It is located on Old River...
JAKIN, GA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum

Echoes Through Time Learning Center & Civil War Museum is the ONLY civil war museum in Western New York and the ONLY museum in New York State, totally dedicated to the history of the American civil war era. This is an educational “hands on” Civil War museum. We use our...
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

The Karpeles Manuscript Library is the world’s largest private collection of original manuscripts and documents. The library was founded in 1983 by California real estate magnates, David and Marsha Karpeles, with the goal of stimulating interest in learning. Buffalo is the only city with two museums. There are now 10 museums in 9 cities across the United States.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is a project of the Niagara Falls...
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Jell-O Gallery and Leroy House

An exhibit of America’s Most Famous Dessert that was introduced in LeRoy in 1897, and a 19th century home built by the LeRoy family in 1822. Open year-round. Closed holidays.
WISH-TV

Kitchen Saver makes a complete kitchen makeover simple, affordable

Kitchen Saver can give you a complete kitchen makeover for a fraction of the price of a full tear out. Matt Henry, Kitchen Saver’s regional vice president of sales, joined us today to share how the team works their magic. “We have been in business for 40 years at the...
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

$20 M. Van Gogh to Be Auctioned Under Restitution Settlement with Heirs of Persecuted Collectors

A landscape scene by van Gogh sold under duress by its original German-Jewish owner and looted from another in the years leading up to World War II is coming to auction. It will be auctioned next month on November 11 in New York as part of the $200 million impressionist collection of Texas oil magnate Edwin Cox, who died in November 2020. The money from the sale will be included in a settlement agreement to the heirs of Max Meirowsky, Alexandrine de Rothschild, and representatives for Cox’s estate. Van Gogh’s Meules de blé (1888) is a work on paper depicting an outdoor...
