Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

559 Pacific St. and 720 Via Mirada, Monterey 372-5477, montereyart.org. Every city needs a good museum, and to that end, Monterey has a reason for pride. The Monterey Museum of Art celebrates California art – past and present – both in its extensive permanent collection and in rotating exhibits. Flush with a new executive director (Corey Madden) and a robust lineup of ongoing exhibitions, MMA proves it’s a staple of the Peninsula’s artistic scene. Beyond exhibiting artwork, this nonprofit institution is also about creating a space for dialogue around difficult topics. A current exhibit that’s up through Jan. 9, 2022 features work by eight Japanese-American artists reflecting on the grim legacy of America’s internment camps. “We want to engage the public and deepen people’s perspectives,” Madden says.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO