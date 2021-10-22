This meat is soon disappearing from Chipotle's menu

El Segundo-based plant-based burger company Beyond Meat has scored a win with McDonald's, and will be piloting a new plant-basd burger called the McPlant at eight McDonald's restaurants. According to McDonald's, the new McPlant will be tested for a limited time at those restaurants, which include locations in Irving and Carrollton, Texas, Cedar Falls, Iowa, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana and El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California. The company said the test will see how offering a burger with a plant-based patty will impact its kitchens in its restaurants. The McPlant is a patty that both companies co-developed that McDonald's says has the "iconic taste" of its burger, even though it's made from plant-based ingredients like peas, rice and potatoes.
