Seneca-Iroquois Onöhsagwë Cultural Center

Words from Diane Giardi, Director of Learning at the Cultural Center….. Joni Mitchell’s “River” plays in the background, scents of fennel and seafood sautéing come from Chef Cizynski in the Culinary Arts Center, students practice French in the Owl Hall, a yoga student stretches out after an early morning session, a clay student trims a mug, and a woodworking student turns a small sculpture in the makerspace. Upstairs, one of our resident artists has a conversation about painting with a first-time visitor while a new piano student warms up in the Village Music studio.. And, throughout the day, visitors make their way through five unique art-filled galleries in a building rich with character and architectural details.
Comments / 0