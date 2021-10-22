CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The Karpeles Manuscript Library is the world’s largest private collection of original manuscripts...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Aurora History Museum

Aurora History Museum

The Aurora History Museum features Native American artifacts from Aurora and items belonging to community’s earliest settlers. Exhibits include “The Toys of Toy Town;” “‘New-Age’ Medicine in Old-Time East Aurora;” “When Doctors Made House Calls;” and a pictorial history of the evolution of The Circle. The Rix Jennings murals, which...
MUSEUMS
phillypressreview.com

The Grand Exhibition at the Masonic Library and Museum of Pennsylvania runs through Oct. 30

A historic Philadelphia landmark, the Masonic Temple, located at One North Broad Street, includes an expansive library and museum collection connected to Freemasonry. The Museum is hosting the annual Grand Exhibition, which is FREE and open to the public, Tuesdays – Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Oct. 5 – 30 in the lower-level dining room. Masks are optional but proof of vaccination is required. The artwork can also be viewed at https://pamasonictemple.org/open-art-competition-2021/.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Echoes Through Time Learning Center and Civil War Museum

Echoes Through Time Learning Center & Civil War Museum is the ONLY civil war museum in Western New York and the ONLY museum in New York State, totally dedicated to the history of the American civil war era. This is an educational “hands on” Civil War museum. We use our...
MUSEUMS
wtaw.com

Bush Library And Museum Reopens Monday

For the second time during the pandemic, the Bush Library and Museum is reopening to the public Monday for regular hours and at limited capacity. Tickets are available online only. And masks are required for all visitors over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status. News release from the...
MUSEUMS
Iron Island Museum

Iron Island Museum

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in this case, the historic Lovejoy district. Displays chronicle the rich railroad history of the neighborhood, as well our schools and churches, and military men and women from Lovejoy. Said to be haunted, this former 1895 church/funeral home has been seen on Sci-fi Ghosthunters. Ghost Walks are available for a fee. Groups Welcome.
MUSEUMS
Niagara History Center

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
MUSEUMS
unt.edu

Matagorda County Museum & Bay City Public Library

The Matagorda County Museum and the Bay City Library are located in Bay City, Texas. The collective mission of the museum and library is to preserve, protect, and build access to the county's unique cultural heritage in a goal to enrich lives and strengthen the community. The library has been serving Bay City and surrounding areas since 1912, and it partnered with the Museum in 2020 to build wider access to the county's primary source materials.
DENTON, TX
Buffalo Museum of Science

Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve offer distinctive spaces for your next event. From dancing in our grand Hamlin Hall to stargazing from the Museum’s rooftop, BMS offers a unique location your guests are sure to remember. You may even rent out the entire museum if you wish. Enhance your event with special science programming and/or admission to special traveling exhibits, when available. Tifft Nature Preserve, the museum’s urban nature sanctuary in South Buffalo, offers 264 acres of natural beauty just minutes from downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers

Our Spotlight on the Arts is shining brightly on Tom Rogers! We selected Tom after admiring the fabulous new mural which he co-created at The Brüdergarten Beer Garden (located at Shepherd’s Old Field Market). Tom and fellow artist Dan Ropp designed and painted the 15-foot high x 30-foot wide piece in just under two weeks! […] The post St. Mary’s Arts Council Spotlight on the Arts: Tom Rogers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography: 19th-century innovation in bereavement rituals was likely invented by a woman

Spirit photography was an important development within bereavement rituals of the early 1860s. Spirit photographs are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with the wispy reappearance of their loved ones. Some people perceived these photographs as evidence in support of core “spiritualist” beliefs. Spiritualists held that the soul persists after death and the potential exists for continued bonds and communication between the dead and the living.
PHOTOGRAPHY
loc.gov

Introducing Unfolding History: Manuscripts at the Library of Congress

There are a lot of stories folded into the collections of the Manuscript Division, and it’s time to share them in a new way. Those stories come from one of the world’s most extensive archives related to American history. They are found in collections that document our political, social, cultural, military, and scientific pasts. And there are a lot of collections: more than 12,000 of them, which together encompass more than 70 million items. Among them are the personal papers of presidents and artists, judges and activists, generals and poets, scientists and nurses, and transformative organizations like the NAACP and the Works Progress Administration. More are added every year.
U.S. POLITICS
nbc15.com

Black Earth Children’s Museum opens Toy Library

BLACK EARTH, Wis. (WMTV) - The ongoing quest to keep your child stimulated can break the bank, especially when they get bored of their own toys. The Black Earth Children’s Museum may have a solution: the Toy Library. It works exactly as you’d expect. Kids can now come pick out...
BLACK EARTH, WI
St. Albans Messenger

Abolitionist exhibit created by the Saint Albans Museum opens up in St. Albans City Hall

ST. ALBANS CITY — A new traveling exhibit on abolitionists created by the Saint Albans Museum is on display at St. Albans City Hall. Consisting of four separate panels, “Untold Stories/Unheard Voices” highlights underrepresented stories of people of color who lived in the area during the era of slavery up until the 1960s. Paid for with a $3,000 grant from the City of St. Albans, museum co-president Janet Bailey said she expects to expand the exhibit in 2022 after it makes its rounds to local schools.
SAINT ALBANS CITY, VT

