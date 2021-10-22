Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum Porter Hall

There are a lot of stories folded into the collections of the Manuscript Division, and it’s time to share them in a new way. Those stories come from one of the world’s most extensive archives related to American history. They are found in collections that document our political, social, cultural, military, and scientific pasts. And there are a lot of collections: more than 12,000 of them, which together encompass more than 70 million items. Among them are the personal papers of presidents and artists, judges and activists, generals and poets, scientists and nurses, and transformative organizations like the NAACP and the Works Progress Administration. More are added every year.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO