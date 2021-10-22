CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Riviera Theatre

 4 days ago

Billed as the “Showplace of the Tonawandas,” the Riviera Theatre was built...

delcoculturevultures.com

Best of the Candlelight Theatre in Music

Don’t miss this musical salute to the Best of the Candlelight Theatre running until Oct. 31. Ann Newswanger says “you’ll want to see this over and over. …Unforgettable music, electrifying choreography. An extraordinarily entertaining production!”. Linda Elwood said, “one of the best shows that I’ve ever seen!”. Cecile Roth from...
THEATER & DANCE
encoreatlanta.com

Back to the Theatre: Aurora Theatre Edition

Nov. 26 – Dec. 23, 2021. For the first time ever on the sparkling 500-seat Grand Stage Theatre of the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition returns. This stunning revue is an explosion of Christmas magic brimming with songs, comic sketches and trips down memory lane making “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” an unforgettable experience. This milestone production promises new surprises and will be the must-see event of the holiday!
ATLANTA, GA
timesdelphic.com

Reviewing “Medea” by Drake Theatre

Drake University’s 2021-2022 theatre season began with “Medea,” directed by Michael Rothmayer. The show opened on Sept. 30 and was Drake’s first production to be viewed by a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students had raving reviews regarding the actors of the play, including lead...
THEATER & DANCE
chicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

This Wide Night – Shattered Globe Theatre and Interrobang Theatre Project. Georgette Verdin, Interrobang Theatre Project’s talented Artistic Director, deftly collaborates with Shattered Globe Theatre to tell a gorgeous, heartbreaking story that feels perfect for our times. Seldom do either of these theatre companies disappoint, and this production, their re-entrance into the much-awaited world of live theatre in Chicago, is as strong as ever. At first, Chloe Moss’ one-act drama doesn’t seem to be about very much. But as the scenes wash over you, the audience finds itself plunging headfirst into this two-hander, discovering that it’s actually about a number of topics. In particular, this is a story about starting over and about our universal need for one another.
CHICAGO, IL
#The Theatre#The Riviera Theatre
Daily Northwestern

Seesaw Theatre produces theatre designed for the audience

When Communication senior Ilana Abusch served as an adventure guide in Seesaw Theatre’s spring show her freshman year, she was paired up with a little boy who did not like to be touched. Abusch kept her distance at first, but she said the boy gave her a hug after entering the theater space, and they ended up lying down together to look at the decorations on the ceiling.
THEATER & DANCE
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Tenderly’ at Ensemble Theatre Company

Presented by Ensemble Theatre Company. At the New Vic, Sat., Oct. 9. Runs through October 24. “How do you get to Carnegie Hall?” goes one of the oldest riddles in show biz. “Practice!” is the classic punchline. In Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical, now playing at the Ensemble Theatre Company’s New Vic, the question is a little different, and it is asked up front by Nina Ball and François-Pierre Couture’s gorgeous scenic and lighting design. “How do you get to the Hollywood Bowl?” asks Tenderly of its real-life heroine Rosemary Clooney, and the answer this time is “Through rehab, by way of Reno.”
THEATER & DANCE
Cody Enterprise

Get a Clue at Cody Theatre

The Cody Theatre Company invites area residents to “get a clue” – with its inaugural production, “Clue: On Stage,” Oct. 22-24 at the historic Cody Theatre. Board game aficionados are sure to recognize the suspects in this murder mystery based on the classic parlor game, Clue. Local players bring the game to life as they portray possible culprits in the untimely death of manor owner Mr. Boddy, played by Ted Wambeke. Was it Professor Plum (Garret Winkler) or Mrs. Peacock (Holly Wilkerson)? Could it be Mrs. White (Kristin Braun Bales), Colonel Mustard (Benjamin Galagan) or maybe even Miss Scarlet (Jacinta Schneider)? And what about Mr. Green played by Michael Jaycox?
CODY, WY
orartswatch.org

The Rebuild: Milagro Theatre

Last year, Milagro Theatre executive artistic director José González made an agonizing choice: to cancel a new virtual production of A Xmas Cuento Remix, a Christmas Carol-inspired saga written by his daughter, playwright Maya Malán-González. “We rehearsed the show, we filmed it on Zoom and then we got into the...
PORTLAND, OR
News Progress

Little Theatre Fall Season

The Little Theatre opened the summer with three wildly successful outdoor concerts which were enthusiastically received by crowds longing for a chance to mingle and socialize after nearly two years of quarantine. The performers were grateful for the opportunity to once again share their wonderful talents with a live audience.
SULLIVAN, IL
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Paul Robeson Theatre

The Paul Robeson Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Western New York. Launched initially to nurture the artistic talents of African American playwrights, producers, directors, actors and stage technicians in Buffalo and the surrounding region, it serves as a training ground and showcase in keeping with its founding mission.
THEATER & DANCE
wcsx.com

KISS at DTE Music Theatre

HEY! It’s KISS’ “The End Of The Road Tour” at DTE Energy Music Theatre! The show that was cancelled multiple times because of COVID, as many shows have been, is finally here! The weather is dreary, but that is never going to stop a diehard KISS fan! KISS ARMY FOREVER!
MUSIC
Lockport Union-Sun

JENNINGS: Tubes revisiting iconic album at Riviera

In 1980, the Tubes were at a critical juncture in their recording career. After four albums with A&M Records, the label dropped the band. Known for over-the-top theatrical live shows, the Tubes had developed a solid following but were in massive debt and in search of a record label and record producer.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
addisonmagazine.com

The Witches at Outcry Theatre

Based on the book The Witches by Roald Dahl, adapted by David Wood, and directed by Jason Johnson-Spinos, don’t miss The Witches showing now at Outcry Theatre!. A young Boy accidentally discovers a secret society of witches, who appear very much like ordinary women, and are holding a conference in an English seaside hotel. When the witches discover that the boy has learned their true identities, they turn him into a mouse. The Boy must team up with his spunky Grandmother and the crass Bruno Jenkins, a fellow boy-turned-mouse, to take on the Grand High Witch and her coven of witches before they turn the rest of the children of England into mice.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hamlineoracle.com

Theatre outside of academics

Hamline University’s Theatre and Dance program has seen a lot of staffing and direction changes within recent years, and some students have decided to engage with the performing arts through other organizations that may provide a different structure or objective. Nolan Sherburne, a junior majoring in theatre arts and digital...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
iBerkshires.com

Live Theatre Returns for MCLA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announced its 2021-2022 season of performances, which will be offered in person on MCLA’s campus. These four productions feature guest directors, student directors, and experimental productions that give students agency in the writing and production process. MCLA Theatre is...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
wcsx.com

Foreigner at the Fox Theatre

After a brief pause due to Covid hitting members of the band, Foreigner is touring hard again. And one of the stops on the tour is one of the jewels of downtown, the Fox Theater. After hosting amazing musicians like Alice Cooper, Iggy Pop, and Jack White, to name only a few; they are now featuring FOREIGNER!
PERFORMING ARTS
henryford.com

Live with Michigan Opera Theatre

Join Michigan Opera Theatre elite studio performers as they bring special opera and dance presentations into the hearts and homes of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute community. These virtual performances will take place monthly and include live Q&A with the performers following their performance. This event is made possible by...
MICHIGAN STATE

