There are times in our lives when something wonderful happens to our children, or to our friends’ children and you wish everyone could share in the happiness. Sunday, Oct. 10, was such a day for the Rev. Alaric K. Hunter and his wife Iris Elaine Waters Hunter and their family and friends. It was the day the Rev. Hunter was installed as the 10th pastor of the 125-year-old Historic Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Overtown. As the new spiritual leader of the church Hunter, himself, made history by becoming the first pastor of the church to have been a “Zion baby,” meaning he was “born and bred” in the church.

12 DAYS AGO