CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Buffalo Harbor Museum

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The museum – the former Howard H. Baker Company’s ship chandlery...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Comments / 0

Related
Powell Tribune

Meeteetse Museums

Meeteetse Museums will host a workshop on stewarding the past, which will include a trip to a historic ranch, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more information, call 307-868-2423 or email info@meeteetsemuseums.org.
MEETEETSE, WY
News 4 Buffalo

New Exhibit opens Saturday at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new exhibit is opening at the Buffalo Museum of Science this weekend. “Lost Beauty 2: The Art of Museum Stories,” features 15 collected items, painted to be larger than life.  “Allowing us to really see the beauty, the intricacy, the craftmanship,” said the museum’s President and CEO Marisa Wigglesworth. “That […]
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
WGRZ TV

Celebrating Beauty in Little Things at Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science is filled with giant things, like dinosaurs, and polar bear specimens. However, their new exhibit, Lost Beauty II, celebrates the wonder of Earth's smaller things. A local artist, Alberto Rey, was commissioned to choose 15 things from the museum's collection of 750,000 items. Rey then...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Building#Maritime History#Newspaper Articles#Erie Canal#Buffalo Harbor Museum
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

For 34 years, The Industrial Heritage Committee has hosted the Historic Buffalo River Tour. This narrated cruise provides a sailors point of view of the grain elevators, industries and green space along the shores of the Buffalo River. They explain how the invention of the Grain Elevator shaped Buffalo’s history and influenced modern architecture. Photographs, maps and video are on display to further enhance this unique educational experience. If you’re lucky, you might be able to watch ships unloading their cargoes of grain. Book online!
LIFESTYLE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Maritime Center

It is the mission of the Buffalo Maritime Center to provide everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of being on the water, to learn maritime history, and to achieve higher levels of craftsmanship. Through collecting, preserving, and interpreting maritime artifacts, we share our passion for traditional skills, experiential learning, and the rich maritime culture of the Niagara Frontier.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bike Tours’ Haunted Buffalo Ride

Fall is a season of thrills and chills and you can see the spirit and spirits as soon as the summer nights turn to Fall. Buffalo Bike Tours is having a spooky bike tour that will lead you to some of the most haunted places in Buffalo with several ghosts along the way to join in recalling some of our city’s most ghastly deaths. This will indeed be a special tour so grab your friends, family and helmets and get ready for a spooky ride.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

North Tonawanda History Museum

A museum of the rich immigrant heritage of North Tonawanda, known as the “Lumber Capital of the World” and its role as an important shipping and manufacturing center on the historic Erie Canal and the mighty Niagara River in the 19th and early 20th centuries. The museum has fascinating exhibits, research assistance, quality programs, historic publications, and a visitor information center.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Aurora History Museum

The Aurora History Museum features Native American artifacts from Aurora and items belonging to community’s earliest settlers. Exhibits include “The Toys of Toy Town;” “‘New-Age’ Medicine in Old-Time East Aurora;” “When Doctors Made House Calls;” and a pictorial history of the evolution of The Circle. The Rix Jennings murals, which...
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum welcomes the young at heart! Housed in the National Register listed Allan Herschell Carrousel Factory building, this attraction has exhibits, demonstrations, two antique carousels, a children’s gallery, gift shop and more.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Aerospace Museum

The Aerospace Museum owes its existence to the efforts of present and former aircraft industry employees, licensed pilots and aviation enthusiasts who recognized the singular role played by Western New York entrepreneurs and businesses throughout the history of aviation. In addition to displaying artifacts, the Museum continues to carry out...
MUSEUMS
WKBW-TV

Construction to begin on new outdoor events center at Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction is set to begin this fall on a new outdoor events center at Buffalo's Outer Harbor. The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation (ECHDC) announced the authorization of construction contracts totaling $13 million for the Terminal B renovations project Tuesday. With the contracts authorized work is expected to begin in the coming weeks.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Iron Island Museum

The Iron Island Museum is dedicated to preserving the history of a neighborhood, in this case, the historic Lovejoy district. Displays chronicle the rich railroad history of the neighborhood, as well our schools and churches, and military men and women from Lovejoy. Said to be haunted, this former 1895 church/funeral home has been seen on Sci-fi Ghosthunters. Ghost Walks are available for a fee. Groups Welcome.
MUSEUMS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is a project of the Niagara Falls...
TRAVEL
buffalorising.com

EC200 | Buffalo History Museum Presents Continuum

On April 2, 2021, Erie County celebrated its bicentennial anniversary, kicking off a year of celebration. This significant milestone is an opportunity for the community to reflect on the history, stories, and legacies of the many men and women who came before us. The Buffalo History Museum will debut its...
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
MUSEUMS
montereycountyweekly.com

Best Museum

559 Pacific St. and 720 Via Mirada, Monterey 372-5477, montereyart.org. Every city needs a good museum, and to that end, Monterey has a reason for pride. The Monterey Museum of Art celebrates California art – past and present – both in its extensive permanent collection and in rotating exhibits. Flush with a new executive director (Corey Madden) and a robust lineup of ongoing exhibitions, MMA proves it’s a staple of the Peninsula’s artistic scene. Beyond exhibiting artwork, this nonprofit institution is also about creating a space for dialogue around difficult topics. A current exhibit that’s up through Jan. 9, 2022 features work by eight Japanese-American artists reflecting on the grim legacy of America’s internment camps. “We want to engage the public and deepen people’s perspectives,” Madden says.
MONTEREY, CA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Old Fort Erie

Award winning attraction and beautiful historic site overlooking Lake Erie and the Niagara River. See website for complete list of events, such as the Siege of the Old Fort Re-enactment Weekend and the Fun Family Fright Nights–Ghost Tours of the Fort!
LIFESTYLE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is the latest attraction in the rapidly developing Cobblestone District along Buffalo, N.Y.’s Inner Harbor and is located just minutes from the Peace Bridge to Fort Erie, Canada, and a half-hour from Niagara Falls. The property is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days a year. Guests can enjoy more than 800 slot machines and 20 table games, The Creek, The Creek Stop, Stixx Sports Bar and WD Bar & Grille. Exit 6 offers Tax-Free retail shopping with all your favorite brands including local Buffalo and sports team apparel. More information is available by calling or visiting the website.
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy