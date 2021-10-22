CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is located just minutes from the world-famous Niagara Falls in Western New York, near the Canadian border. The property is open 24...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

visitmississippi.org

Choosing the Right Mississippi Casino & Resort for Your Vacation

Mississippi has a fantastic selection of resort casinos to choose from, whether you’re in the northern part of the state, visiting the Gulf Coast or taking in the scenery along the Mississippi River. There’s a lot of thought and consideration that goes into picking the right stay-and-play location, of course, which is why the team at Visit Mississippi is glad to offer you a few ideas. Learn more about some of the best Mississippi resorts and casinos here.
GAMBLING
Appeal-Democrat

Rolling Hills Casino and Resort celebrates renovations, expansion

As he give the ceremonial prayer for the grand opening of the Rolling Hills Casino and Resort renovation and expansion project, Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, on Thursday, Oct. 21 said “On this beautiful day, we thank the Creator for walking this journey with us.”
GAMBLING
State
New York State
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Ocean Casino Resort Sells Half the Property to Detroit Group

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - New Jersey gambling regulators approved the sale for half of Atlantic City’s Ocean Casino Resort, to the Ilitch organization. The New Jersey Casino Control Commission approved the sale of the Detroit group - under which they will acquire 50% of the casino for $175 million and share equally in major decisions. Of that investment, $70 million will be used to complete 464 hotel rooms that remain unfinished at the property.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
osidenews.com

Pala Casino Spa Resort To Host “Meet, Eat, And Greet” Culinary Career Fairs

Pala CA— Pala Casino Spa Resort will host “Meet, Eat, and Greet” Culinary Career Fairs to promote employment opportunities with the Food & Beverage team. The culinary career fairs will feature a unique mixer-style atmosphere with music, food, and more. The events will include the opportunity to get to know the Food & Beverage management team and on-the-spot interviews.
PALA, CA
News 4 Buffalo

Halloween fun at the Aquarium of Niagara

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening tomorrow and every Saturday through October, the Aquarium of Niagara is putting on some special Halloween events. Each Saturday attendees can enjoy the maze out on the plaza, spooky decorations for photo opportunities, a pirate-themed sea lion show, and a treasure map-themed scavenger hunt. There will also be games, […]
NIAGARA, NY
cdcgamingreports.com

Indiana: Full House Resorts makes its Vigo casino pitch

Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts, one of the competitors for the Vigo County casino license, on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with a general contractor for its proposed $250 million casino and hotel property should Full House be selected by the Indiana Gaming Commission. That contractor would be...
INDIANA STATE
EatThis

Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue

When a fast-food franchise fails, it rarely happens because the business is set up more like a pyramid scheme than an actual scaleable brand. But according to restaurant industry insiders as well as its franchisees, that was the case with BurgerIM. Now, you may end up eating at a local burger joint without even knowing it is actually a rebranded BurgerIM location, as operators are taking their restaurants out of the chain's system and trying their luck as independents or as parts of other burger franchises.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Picasso paintings displayed at Las Vegas hotel sell for more than $100m

Eleven Picasso paintings and other works that helped turn Las Vegas into an unlikely destination for art have been sold at auction for more than $100m. The Sotheby’s auction was held on Saturday at the Bellagio hotel and casino in Las Vegas, where the works had been on display for years, and took place two days before the 140th birthday of the Spanish artist on 25 October.
ENTERTAINMENT

