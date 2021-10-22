Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

Alligators are not slow. In fact, they are remarkably fast both on land and in water. Don’t be like this guy and find out the hard way. Firstly, it will forever shock and amaze how many humans are willing to swim in alligator-laden waters. No outdoorsman is ever going to stay inside just because there are bears in the wild. The same goes for surfers and sharks. But neither of these is a small enclosed ecosystem. The majority of alligator habitats are. Which makes swimming in their territory like walking through a thicket where you can’t see your hand in front of your face that you know is full of mountain lions but, hey, could be fun, right?

