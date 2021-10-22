CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino is the latest attraction in the rapidly developing Cobblestone District along Buffalo, N.Y.’s Inner Harbor and is located just minutes from the Peace Bridge to Fort Erie, Canada, and a half-hour from Niagara Falls. The...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek Bethlehem’s owner 1 of 2 finalists in bid for suburban Chicago casino

A new casino in Chicago’s south suburbs is one step closer, and the owner of Wind Creek Bethlehem is a finalist for the project. State regulators have narrowed the number of proposals down to two, with one near the border of Homewood and East Hazel Crest and another in Matteson, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. The backers are due to make a presentation to the Illinois Gaming Board in the coming days. The final selection for the casino license will happen next year.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Brewbound.com

Alpine Fest to Open Alpine Biergarten Season at Buffalo Creek Brewing

LONG GROVE, Illinois – Winter is coming and Buffalo Creek Brewing in historic downtown Long Grove is embracing the season with the return of its Alpine Biergarten and Lodge concept opening Black Friday. After a successful inaugural run last year, the brewery looks to transform its picturesque grounds once again...
LONG GROVE, IL
rockydailynews.com

What Is Sweetwater Lake, A ‘Hidden Gem’ That’s Soon-To-Be Colorado’s 43rd State Park? – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park.
COLORADO STATE
FL Radio Group

35 Confirmed HABs on Seneca Lake Last Week

There were 35 confirmed Harmful Algal Blooms on Seneca Lake last week. Last Wednesday saw one of the most widespread, intense blooms that volunteers with the Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association have ever seen. Keuka, Canandaigua, and Cayuga lakes also reported extensive blooms last Wednesday. The very calm conditions were...
SCIENCE
Outsider.com

Watch Alligator Turn on Jets to Give Swimmer a Warning Chomp

Alligators are not slow. In fact, they are remarkably fast both on land and in water. Don’t be like this guy and find out the hard way. Firstly, it will forever shock and amaze how many humans are willing to swim in alligator-laden waters. No outdoorsman is ever going to stay inside just because there are bears in the wild. The same goes for surfers and sharks. But neither of these is a small enclosed ecosystem. The majority of alligator habitats are. Which makes swimming in their territory like walking through a thicket where you can’t see your hand in front of your face that you know is full of mountain lions but, hey, could be fun, right?
ANIMALS
buffalorising.com

The Buffalo Bills @ The Buffalo Central Terminal

Developer Paul Ciminelli has conducted his own study that leads him to believe that the Central Terminal is the ideal location for an urban Buffalo Bills stadium. Speaking with Ciminelli, I learned that one of the main reasons behind supporting this location was the opportunity and ability to help create a sports district in the city of Buffalo. After all, the Central Terminal campus will become whatever we deem it will become. In the case of Buffalo sports, Ciminelli feels that by placing the Bills stadium at the site, sports-mania will take hold and ripple outward, thus creating a sports destination unto itself.
BUFFALO, NY
harborcountry-news.com

New Buffalo Mighty Acorns return as students explore Turtle Creek Preserve

NEW BUFFALO — The Mighty Acorns program returned after a year and a half hiatus on Friday, Oct. 8, in the great outdoors behind New Buffalo Elementary. “We protect land, we protect forests, and the animals and plants that live there,” said Chikaming Open Lands Education and Outreach Coordinator Casey Struecker while beginning an Oct. 8 session with third-graders (one of whom added “water” to the list).
NEW BUFFALO, MI
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Presidential Center

The Buffalo Presidential Center is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit organization chartered by the State of New York to explore and share stories about Buffalo and Western New York’s historic and contemporary contributions to the U.S. Presidency and national affairs. Opening in October of 2020, the Center will be housed in a 1700 square foot space within the Central branch of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

Seneca Park Zoo snow leopard cub named

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Seneca Park Zoo's snow leopard cub finally has a name. The name means "strong" in Himalayan. Kenji was born back in April, and he was the subject of the zoo's "Cub Cam" throughout the spring.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Fire Department’s Historic Fireboat

A National Historic Landmark, the E. M. Cotter, is the oldest active fireboat in the world. It was built in Elizabeth, New Jersey and arrived in Buffalo November 6, 1900. Built and commissioned during an era when Buffalo’s waterfront and port were booming, the Cotter has been an invaluable asset of fire protection for the numerous warehouses, grain elevators and other facilities that line Buffalo’s shores. After 105 years the Cotter continues serving the citizens and properties of Greater Buffalo, more as a floating museum, visiting ports on Lakes Erie and Ontario. PLEASE NOTE: Tours of the boat are by appointment only, and must be pre-arranged.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

For 34 years, The Industrial Heritage Committee has hosted the Historic Buffalo River Tour. This narrated cruise provides a sailors point of view of the grain elevators, industries and green space along the shores of the Buffalo River. They explain how the invention of the Grain Elevator shaped Buffalo’s history and influenced modern architecture. Photographs, maps and video are on display to further enhance this unique educational experience. If you’re lucky, you might be able to watch ships unloading their cargoes of grain. Book online!
LIFESTYLE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Maritime Center

It is the mission of the Buffalo Maritime Center to provide everyone the opportunity to experience the joy of being on the water, to learn maritime history, and to achieve higher levels of craftsmanship. Through collecting, preserving, and interpreting maritime artifacts, we share our passion for traditional skills, experiential learning, and the rich maritime culture of the Niagara Frontier.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
TRAVEL
96.1 The Breeze

WHAT?? It’s True, There Is An East Seneca, New York

Yep...you read that right. There is an East Seneca here in Western New York and apparently, I used to go to it all the time and didn't even know. We all know that there is a West Seneca here in Western New York. The zip code is 14224 and it is home to West Seneca West and West Seneca East high schools.
POLITICS
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science and Tifft Nature Preserve offer distinctive spaces for your next event. From dancing in our grand Hamlin Hall to stargazing from the Museum’s rooftop, BMS offers a unique location your guests are sure to remember. You may even rent out the entire museum if you wish. Enhance your event with special science programming and/or admission to special traveling exhibits, when available. Tifft Nature Preserve, the museum’s urban nature sanctuary in South Buffalo, offers 264 acres of natural beauty just minutes from downtown Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
bizjournals

JMS Technical Solutions moving to Seneca One Tower

JMS Technical Solutions is pulling up roots on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and moving to Seneca One Tower. The tech staffing firm also announced that it has hired Jacob Lamos as vice president who will focus on capturing marketshare in Buffalo. JMS, which has 12 employees overall and three in Buffalo, has done most of its business in New York City.
BUFFALO, NY
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo City Ballet Co., Inc.

Buffalo City Ballet Co, Inc. was established in 1972 as Buffalo Inner City Ballet to provide young people of color with opportunities to develop skills in classical dance, including ballet, tap and jazz. Its founding mission is to identify and refine talents through instruction and public performance.
THEATER & DANCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum

Featuring automobiles made in Western New York including Pierce-Arrow and Thomas Flyer. Cars from 1903 to 1960s, muscle cars, etc. The museum offers a unique venue for parties, business meetings and social events. 2011 Frank Lloyd Wright designed 1927 Filling Station. Admission: $10 Adults / $5 Children (6-16)
BUFFALO, NY

