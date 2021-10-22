CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Broderick Park

Broderick Park
 4 days ago

Broderick Park recently underwent an $11 million makeover with improvements to the park, the Bird Island Pier and the West...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Play for the Parks

Where Eagles Dare in partnership with Lucky Brand and La Blogothèque created a digital content series, “Play for the Parks,” celebrating the wonder of nature while raising awareness of national park preservation. Collaborating for the first time, Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine came together to create intimate live acoustic videos within the expansive surroundings of Yosemite National Park. In the videos, the two artists are seen exploring nature, experimenting with sounds and acoustics as they perform in tune with the nature of Yosemite. Play for the Parks will also include a $25,000 donation to support efforts to preserve our national parks.
whitehallledger.com

Montana State Park of the Week Milltown State Park

Granite Ghost Town State Park showcases remnants of this once thriving 1890s silver boomtown that bears stark witness to Montana's boom-and-bust mining history. Hector Horton first discovered silver in the general area in 1865. In the autumn of 1872, a prospector named Holland discovered the Granite Mine. Then it was relocated in 1875.
Game and Parks

Game and Parks

Game and Parks has lowered Burchard Lake this past week by two feet. It did that to put in new rock along the dam.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center

The Heritage Center is an experiential museum that reveals authentic stories of Underground Railroad freedom seekers and abolitionists in Niagara Falls, that inspire visitors to recognize modern injustices that stem from slavery and to take action toward an equitable society. The Heritage Center is a project of the Niagara Falls...
Buffalo Harbor Museum

Buffalo Harbor Museum

The museum – the former Howard H. Baker Company’s ship chandlery built in 1896 – houses an extensive collection of maritime history relating to the creation of the Erie Canal. Photos, newspaper articles, model ships and wartime vessels are included in the displays of the 130-year history of boat building in Buffalo.
Old Fort Erie

Old Fort Erie

Award winning attraction and beautiful historic site overlooking Lake Erie and the Niagara River. See website for complete list of events, such as the Siege of the Old Fort Re-enactment Weekend and the Fun Family Fright Nights–Ghost Tours of the Fort!
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Thirty Mile Point Lighthouse at Golden Hill State Park

Found along New York’s Seaway Trail, the longest National Recreation Trail in the country, the 1875 lighthouse is built of hand-carved stone. A climb to the top provides a breathtaking view of Lake Ontario. Campsites available. Rental suites in lighthouse available year-round.
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Historic Buffalo River Tours – Industrial Heritage Committee

For 34 years, The Industrial Heritage Committee has hosted the Historic Buffalo River Tour. This narrated cruise provides a sailors point of view of the grain elevators, industries and green space along the shores of the Buffalo River. They explain how the invention of the Grain Elevator shaped Buffalo’s history and influenced modern architecture. Photographs, maps and video are on display to further enhance this unique educational experience. If you’re lucky, you might be able to watch ships unloading their cargoes of grain. Book online!
lakeplacidnews.com

Brewster Park is Brewster Park again

LAKE PLACID — What’s been called “One Main Park” and “Brewster Park” in the past is now officially Brewster Park. The Lake Placid Village Board approved the official recognition of the historical park name on Monday, Oct. 4. The park, located at the intersection of Main Street, Saranac Avenue and Mirror Lake Drive, has been called “Brewster Park” and variations of “One Main Street” interchangeably in the past.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone National Park Facing ‘Very, Very Large Problem’ Due to Record Crowds This Year

When you’re traversing through Yellowstone National Park, you see so many wonderful sights that it feels like you’re seeing a huge percentage of the park. In reality, unless you’ve got a lot of time and energy, you’re just scratching the surface. The majority of visitors prefer to stick to the roadways and sights alongside them, but that makes up just 5 percent of the park.
KUTV

Raging Waters water park to be developed into regional park

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As crews take down the old Raging Waters water park at 17th South in Salt Lake City, leaders have started sharing what comes next. Salt Lake Councilman Dennis Faris revealed the land will be developed into a regional park, and community members will have a say on what goes inside.
For the people and the park

For the people and the park

The Association of Community Employment Programs for the Homeless (ACE) celebrated its annual fundraiser — this year entitled “CelebrACE!” — on October 6th, in Capitale’s stunning Grand Ballroom. The 2021 honorees included Katy Rice, John Paulson, and Larry Leeds. In addition to those honored, ACE’s Director of PR & Major Gifts, Sandra Sanches, presented its founder, Henry Buhl, with the nonprofit’s Leadership Award.
rockydailynews.com

What Is Sweetwater Lake, A ‘Hidden Gem’ That’s Soon-To-Be Colorado’s 43rd State Park? – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Coloradans who are eager to visit a scenic part of the state they haven’t seen before have reason to be excited about a surprising announcement made this fall. In late October a happy Gov. Jared Polis declared that Colorado will be getting a new state park. Sweetwater Lake — which Colorado Parks and Wildlife describes in a news release as a “hidden gem” — will soon become Colorado’s newest state park.
Niagara History Center

Niagara History Center

A multi-building museum housing many fascinating exhibits. Experience a pioneer’s log cabin; visit an old-time doctor’s office; see the first air conditioned General Motors automobile; stop by the Bond House built in 1823.
Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village

When you explore Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village, you travel back to a time when life moved at a gentler pace, when families shared work and played together, when the proud heritage of our region was just beginning. You can experience that heritage as it comes to life on our beautiful 35-acre grounds. Enjoy interactive local history exhibits, including a replica canal packet boat and port town. Tour 11 historic buildings from the Buffalo Niagara region and interact with life as it was in the 19th century. Immerse yourself in the excitement of special events that celebrate the culture and history of the Buffalo Niagara region. Engage in the immersive programming of our robust educational events. Join a Guild and dive into our many maker arts opportunities in brewing, blacksmithing, woodworking, quilting, lacemaking, weaving, and music. Register for hands-on workshops in time honored trades and bring history to life with your very own hands. And more!
capecoralbreeze.com

City breaks ground for new park at Cultural Park

The city of Cape Coral broke ground for a new neighborhood park at Cultural Park Friday, with plans set to begin construction on additional new facilities in the coming weeks. Cultural Park, one of the new parks the city promised residents as part of the $60 million Parks Master Plan, is expected to be completed within six to nine months. It will be funded with money from general obligation bond financing voters approved in 2018.
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia wild turkey season reopens

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia wild turkey hunting season reopens on Monday after the first season opened on Oct. 9 and closed on Oct. 17. “The first week of fall wild turkey hunting came to a close on Sunday, Oct. 17, but keep in mind this was only the first segment for counties with a two […]
newspressnow.com

Liberty Parks moves City Park dedication

LIBERTY — Due to forecasted inclement weather for Wednesday, the ribbon-cutting and grand opening event for City Park, 970 S. Highway 291, has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The parks staff is still encouraging those who attend the ribbon-cutting to wear their Halloween costumes as there will...
