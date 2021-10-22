CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Historic Palace Theatre

 4 days ago

When the Palace Theatre opened on July 18, 1925, Lock City Theater Company President A. Edmund Lee...

delcoculturevultures.com

Best of the Candlelight Theatre in Music

Don’t miss this musical salute to the Best of the Candlelight Theatre running until Oct. 31. Ann Newswanger says “you’ll want to see this over and over. …Unforgettable music, electrifying choreography. An extraordinarily entertaining production!”. Linda Elwood said, “one of the best shows that I’ve ever seen!”. Cecile Roth from...
THEATER & DANCE
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

NACC Theatre

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre will perform Puffs on October 28-31 and November 4-7, 2021. Performances Thursday through Saturday nights will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s performance will be a matinée at 2:00 p.m.Puffs the play is a true underdog story that follows a certain magical boy…
THEATER & DANCE
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Riviera Theatre

Billed as the “Showplace of the Tonawandas,” the Riviera Theatre was built in 1926 and has remained a historic staple of the region for eighty years. Home to “the Mighty Wurlitzer,” the “Riv” presents a wide variety of entertainment; for a detailed list of all events at the theatre, please visit the website.
THEATER & DANCE
WISH-TV

The Oak Ridge Boys to perform at historic Paramount Theatre this weekend

The Oak Ridge Boys are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their mega-hit “Elvira,” and they’re releasing a new album!. Watch the video above to hear Randy’s full conversation with Richard Sterban, The Oak Ridge Boys band member, ahead of their Oct. 23 show at the Paramount Theatre. The four-part harmonies...
ANDERSON, IN
skiddle.com

Leicester Square Theatre

Best offer: Now £15 (Save 48%) Touching, funny and utterly original, Freckle Productions delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson and Axel SchefflersStick. This event occurred in October 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Touching, funny and utterly original, Freckle Productions’ delightful adaptation of Julia Donaldson...
THEATER & DANCE
wktn.com

Marion Palace Theatre Announces New Executive Director

MARION, Ohio – Following an extensive search, the Marion Palace Theatre’s Search Committee and Board of Directors is proud to announce that Marion resident Kirk Detweiler will lead the historic theatre as its new Executive Director beginning in November. “I first appeared on the Palace stage at the age of...
MARION, OH
WEAU-TV 13

Theatre company presents “Poe”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Griffins Theatre Company presents, “Poe”, October 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. The stage production is an original play written by James and Chris Finn, artistic directors of Two Griffins Theatre Company. It features an adaptation of one of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
orartswatch.org

The Rebuild: Milagro Theatre

Last year, Milagro Theatre executive artistic director José González made an agonizing choice: to cancel a new virtual production of A Xmas Cuento Remix, a Christmas Carol-inspired saga written by his daughter, playwright Maya Malán-González. “We rehearsed the show, we filmed it on Zoom and then we got into the...
PORTLAND, OR
theroanokestar.com

Historical Society and Mill Mountain Theatre to Perform “Botetourt Project”

The Historical Society of Western Virginia and Mill Mountain Theatre are collaborating on a unique theatrical performance based on the Historical Society of Western Virginia’s current exhibit – Botetourt County: 250+1 Years of Delights, which showcases Botetourt’s history through the Decorative Arts. This production, called The Botetourt Project, will be...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
iBerkshires.com

Live Theatre Returns for MCLA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announced its 2021-2022 season of performances, which will be offered in person on MCLA’s campus. These four productions feature guest directors, student directors, and experimental productions that give students agency in the writing and production process. MCLA Theatre is...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
365thingsinhouston.com

The Catastrophic Theatre presents Historic Third Ward Virtual Tour

The Catastrophic Theatre presents the premiere of Historic Third Ward Virtual Tour created by Houston playwright, ShaWanna Renee Rivon. A virtual historical documentary, the tour is a collection of interviews, historical information, and storytelling by artists, activists, and community elders. The entire project can be accessed online and will be available to audiences outside Greater Houston. T.
HOUSTON, TX
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Paul Robeson Theatre

The Paul Robeson Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Western New York. Launched initially to nurture the artistic talents of African American playwrights, producers, directors, actors and stage technicians in Buffalo and the surrounding region, it serves as a training ground and showcase in keeping with its founding mission.
THEATER & DANCE
Times Union

The Palace at 90

On Oct. 23, 1931, the latest jewel in RKO’s necklace of grand movie and performance venues opened in the heart of downtown Albany. In the nine decades that followed, the Palace Theatre has survived the death of Vaudeville and the advent of television, closure in 1969 and a series of renovations that have preserved its original Austrian Baroque design.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Chevy Chase coming to Albany's Palace Theatre

Chevy Chase is coming to Albany's Palace Theater. The actor's "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," will be screened December 15 at 7:30 p.m. Then he'll stick around for an audience Q&A about his career. Chase was an original "Saturday Night Live" cast member, and been part of countless films and TV...
ALBANY, NY
henryford.com

Live with Michigan Opera Theatre

Join Michigan Opera Theatre elite studio performers as they bring special opera and dance presentations into the hearts and homes of the Henry Ford Cancer Institute community. These virtual performances will take place monthly and include live Q&A with the performers following their performance. This event is made possible by...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hutchinson News

Country vibes at Hutchinson's Historic Fox Theatre

Hutchinson’s Historic Fox Theatre turns country with North Carolina’s Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Friday, Oct. 29. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. “We were lucky to host Shook for our 90th season,” stated Fox director Chuck Miller. “If you’re a country fan or just a fan of heartfelt music, Friday will be a good show to see.”
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Progress

Little Theatre Fall Season

The Little Theatre opened the summer with three wildly successful outdoor concerts which were enthusiastically received by crowds longing for a chance to mingle and socialize after nearly two years of quarantine. The performers were grateful for the opportunity to once again share their wonderful talents with a live audience.
SULLIVAN, IL
timesdelphic.com

Reviewing “Medea” by Drake Theatre

Drake University’s 2021-2022 theatre season began with “Medea,” directed by Michael Rothmayer. The show opened on Sept. 30 and was Drake’s first production to be viewed by a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students had raving reviews regarding the actors of the play, including lead...
THEATER & DANCE
chicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

This Wide Night – Shattered Globe Theatre and Interrobang Theatre Project. Georgette Verdin, Interrobang Theatre Project’s talented Artistic Director, deftly collaborates with Shattered Globe Theatre to tell a gorgeous, heartbreaking story that feels perfect for our times. Seldom do either of these theatre companies disappoint, and this production, their re-entrance into the much-awaited world of live theatre in Chicago, is as strong as ever. At first, Chloe Moss’ one-act drama doesn’t seem to be about very much. But as the scenes wash over you, the audience finds itself plunging headfirst into this two-hander, discovering that it’s actually about a number of topics. In particular, this is a story about starting over and about our universal need for one another.
CHICAGO, IL

