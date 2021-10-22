CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Robeson Theatre

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 4 days ago

The Paul Robeson Theatre is the oldest African American theatre in Western New York. Launched initially...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

chicagotheatrereview.com

Chicago Theatre Review

This Wide Night – Shattered Globe Theatre and Interrobang Theatre Project. Georgette Verdin, Interrobang Theatre Project’s talented Artistic Director, deftly collaborates with Shattered Globe Theatre to tell a gorgeous, heartbreaking story that feels perfect for our times. Seldom do either of these theatre companies disappoint, and this production, their re-entrance into the much-awaited world of live theatre in Chicago, is as strong as ever. At first, Chloe Moss’ one-act drama doesn’t seem to be about very much. But as the scenes wash over you, the audience finds itself plunging headfirst into this two-hander, discovering that it’s actually about a number of topics. In particular, this is a story about starting over and about our universal need for one another.
CHICAGO, IL
encoreatlanta.com

Back to the Theatre: Aurora Theatre Edition

Nov. 26 – Dec. 23, 2021. For the first time ever on the sparkling 500-seat Grand Stage Theatre of the Lawrenceville Arts Center, Gwinnett’s longest-running theatrical holiday tradition returns. This stunning revue is an explosion of Christmas magic brimming with songs, comic sketches and trips down memory lane making “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” an unforgettable experience. This milestone production promises new surprises and will be the must-see event of the holiday!
ATLANTA, GA
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Riviera Theatre

Billed as the “Showplace of the Tonawandas,” the Riviera Theatre was built in 1926 and has remained a historic staple of the region for eighty years. Home to “the Mighty Wurlitzer,” the “Riv” presents a wide variety of entertainment; for a detailed list of all events at the theatre, please visit the website.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Northwestern

Seesaw Theatre produces theatre designed for the audience

When Communication senior Ilana Abusch served as an adventure guide in Seesaw Theatre’s spring show her freshman year, she was paired up with a little boy who did not like to be touched. Abusch kept her distance at first, but she said the boy gave her a hug after entering the theater space, and they ended up lying down together to look at the decorations on the ceiling.
THEATER & DANCE
mountainvalleynewspaper.com

NACC Theatre

The Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) Theatre will perform Puffs on October 28-31 and November 4-7, 2021. Performances Thursday through Saturday nights will be held at 7:00 p.m. Sunday’s performance will be a matinée at 2:00 p.m.Puffs the play is a true underdog story that follows a certain magical boy…
THEATER & DANCE
iBerkshires.com

Live Theatre Returns for MCLA

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Theatre announced its 2021-2022 season of performances, which will be offered in person on MCLA’s campus. These four productions feature guest directors, student directors, and experimental productions that give students agency in the writing and production process. MCLA Theatre is...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
hamlineoracle.com

Theatre outside of academics

Hamline University’s Theatre and Dance program has seen a lot of staffing and direction changes within recent years, and some students have decided to engage with the performing arts through other organizations that may provide a different structure or objective. Nolan Sherburne, a junior majoring in theatre arts and digital...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
visitbuffaloniagara.com

Historic Palace Theatre

When the Palace Theatre opened on July 18, 1925, Lock City Theater Company President A. Edmund Lee told a capacity crowd that it was “built not for the aristocracy, but for all the people” and that they had successfully “extended Broadway into Lockport and to the people of Niagara.” Those statements ring true to this day, as the Palace shines like a beacon for the arts and entertainment that are so vital to our community — and to our collective lives.
THEATER & DANCE
timesdelphic.com

Reviewing “Medea” by Drake Theatre

Drake University’s 2021-2022 theatre season began with “Medea,” directed by Michael Rothmayer. The show opened on Sept. 30 and was Drake’s first production to be viewed by a live audience since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many students had raving reviews regarding the actors of the play, including lead...
THEATER & DANCE
orartswatch.org

The Rebuild: Milagro Theatre

Last year, Milagro Theatre executive artistic director José González made an agonizing choice: to cancel a new virtual production of A Xmas Cuento Remix, a Christmas Carol-inspired saga written by his daughter, playwright Maya Malán-González. “We rehearsed the show, we filmed it on Zoom and then we got into the...
PORTLAND, OR
WEAU-TV 13

Theatre company presents “Poe”

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two Griffins Theatre Company presents, “Poe”, October 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in Eau Claire. The stage production is an original play written by James and Chris Finn, artistic directors of Two Griffins Theatre Company. It features an adaptation of one of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News Progress

Little Theatre Fall Season

The Little Theatre opened the summer with three wildly successful outdoor concerts which were enthusiastically received by crowds longing for a chance to mingle and socialize after nearly two years of quarantine. The performers were grateful for the opportunity to once again share their wonderful talents with a live audience.
SULLIVAN, IL
AFP

#MeToo comes for French theatre

For four years, the alleged rape had been wiped from Alice's mind -- "post-traumatic amnesia," she says. When the memory started to emerge, it took another four years for her to find the courage to file a complaint against renowned actor and theatre director Michel Didym. "Filing a complaint, having to recount everything, it increases the trauma," Alice (not her real name) told AFP at a protest in Paris on Saturday organised by a new group, #MeTooTheatre. Alice accuses Didym, more than 30 years her senior, of raping her when she was a 20-year-old acting student at the National Drama Centre in Nancy.
THEATER & DANCE
mybackyardnews.com

WILBURY THEATRE GROUP

Pay-What-You-Can ticket structure for all performances. PROVIDENCE, RI (October 21, 2021) – In continuation of their ongoing efforts to make live theatre accessible to everyone, Wilbury Theatre Group has officially launched a Pay-What-You-Can structure for all performances. Audience members now can set their own ticket price. The new ticket model officially launches with Charlie Thurston’s Lifted, a modern meditation on the Icarus myth presented outdoors at WaterFire Arts Center. Performances begin tonight and run through November 13. The production features Daraja Hinds, Victor Neto and Jim O’Brien. For tickets, visit thewilburygroup.org/lifted.
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘Uncoupled’: Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks & Marcia Gay Harden Among Five Added To Netflix Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Tisha Campbell (Dr. Ken), Emerson Brooks (The Last Ship) and Brooks Ashmanskas (The Good Lord Bird) are set as series regulars opposite Neil Patrick Harris in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Additionally, Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden and Desperate Housewives alum Tuc Watkins will recur in the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the door after...
TV SERIES
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to Seann William Scott?

During the late 1990s and early 2000s, Seann William Scott made a huge name for himself as one of the stars of the American Pie film franchise. His character, Steve Stifler, is arguably one of the most memorable of the era and he has carved out a special place in pop culture history. Throughout the mid-2000s, Seann continued to appear in some pretty popular comedies, but by the time the 2010s rolled around he had started to fade from the spotlight. In the years since he played Stifler, lots of people have wondered what Seann is up to. The good news is that he’s still around and you’ll probably be seeing him much sooner than you think. Keep reading to find out what happened to Seann William Scott.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies

Actor James Michael Tyler who played coffee shop manager Gunther on the hit sitcom "Friends" died Sunday at age 59, US media reported. "The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," representative Toni Benson said in a statement to US media.
LOS ANGELES, CA

