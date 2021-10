The season for many avid golfers in Aroostook County is still hanging on into late October. For one local golfer the late fall season must be a good luck charm. Congratulations to Dana Caron on his hole-in-one at Limestone Country Club. He aced hole #6 at LCC, a 125-yard par 3. For many, like myself, a hole-in-one seems like a once in a lifetime opportunity, but not for Dana. He had another hole-in-one exactly 10 years ago, in 2011.

