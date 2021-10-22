CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jell-O Gallery and Leroy House

 4 days ago

An exhibit of America’s Most Famous Dessert...

Athens News

Starbrick Gallery

Special show of Knitted wear and hand felted hats and purses in honor of Starbrick Gallery member Judy Klaer Kerns ,who passed away this summer. All items 40% off original price thru October 31 st. Gallery open Tues - Sat. 10 to 5:00 Sun 12 to 5:00.
Axios

Gallery Associate

Located in the Myers Park area of Charlotte, NC, we are proud to say we have been placing art in the community and internationally for over 20 years. Shain Gallery serves a discriminating clientele of homeowners and corporations and represents over forty different nationally and regionally acclaimed artists. We offer consultation and acquisition assistance, an annual schedule of exhibitions and welcome clients who are just beginning to collect art and those who have been collecting for years.
artsatl.org

Review: Memory, nature explored in elegant Swan Coach House Gallery group show

Private nature, an elegant group show on view at the Swan Coach House Gallery through November 4, explores what the show’s curator Teresa Bramlette Reeves describes as “the elusive and private nature of memory” through the lens of an experience of nature. An artists’ talk is planned for October 23 at 11 a.m.
Richmond Register

The T&D Gallery/Studio to host open house on Oct. 29

BEREA -- The T&D Gallery/Studio is pleased announce an open house Friday, Oct. 29 beginning at 5 p.m. at its new location on Chestnut Street. The first exhibition, "Boston to Berea," features work by the painter and gallery co-owner, Dick Dougherty. This retrospective explores 50 years of Mr. Dougherty's work...
Larkin Gallery

The Larkin Gallery is located in, and funded by, the Larkin Center of Commerce. The exciting new gallery focuses on the history of the Larkin Soap Co., founded in 1874. The Larkin Gallery received items from several noted collectors including Mary Larkin, the great granddaughter of John D. Larkin Sr. Art Professor Jerome Mead contributed two pencil drawings by company artist Alex O. Levy (1881-1947.) Larkin history enthusiast Sharon Osgood contributed an original journal of interoffice memos covering the period from 1899 to 1902. The memos are full of fascinating insights into the day to day life at the Larkin Soap Company, as well as references to what is believed to be the first company coffee break in America. Jerome Puma provided several unique items including what he refers to as “the first infomercial,” a silent movie of a family making and receiving an order, and live action factory shots of the manufacturing process.
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
horseandrider.com

What is a Sarcoid?

A sarcoid is a benign skin tumor. It’s the most common skin tumor found on horses. Until recently, vets didn’t know what caused sarcoids, but now most believe they’re caused by a virus related to the cattle papillomavirus. Sarcoids are non-malignant, but they can multiply locally and grow quite large. They most commonly occur around the head, ears, and neck, but they occasionally pop up across the body and on the lower limbs.
KOEL 950 AM

The Legacy Stone House in Winterset is a Snapshot into History [GALLERY]

If you are a traveler, looking to stay in places that offer you a unique snapshot of history and classic architecture, Airbnb is a gold mine. You will want to check out the full listing on this Madison County historic property, built in 1856 in Winterset, Iowa. The Legacy Stone House is officially known as the William Anzi Nichols House and is listed on the National Register of Historic Properties.
Dirt

Indulge in Mr. Darcy Fantasies at England’s Historic Milgate House

Click here to read the full article. Bookish girls have been in love with Mr. Darcy, from Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” for more than 200 years now. The character reached his apotheosis in the 1995 BBC series, when Colin Firth stripped down to take a dip in a lake and women (and many men) around the world swooned. It is easy to imagine Mr. Darcy swimming at this house, known as Milgate, with its long and illustrious history, as well as its ties to Ms. Austen herself. Just like the fictional Pemberley, Milgate features a beautiful, romantic boating lake...
