Jell-O Gallery and Leroy House

The Larkin Gallery is located in, and funded by, the Larkin Center of Commerce. The exciting new gallery focuses on the history of the Larkin Soap Co., founded in 1874. The Larkin Gallery received items from several noted collectors including Mary Larkin, the great granddaughter of John D. Larkin Sr. Art Professor Jerome Mead contributed two pencil drawings by company artist Alex O. Levy (1881-1947.) Larkin history enthusiast Sharon Osgood contributed an original journal of interoffice memos covering the period from 1899 to 1902. The memos are full of fascinating insights into the day to day life at the Larkin Soap Company, as well as references to what is believed to be the first company coffee break in America. Jerome Puma provided several unique items including what he refers to as “the first infomercial,” a silent movie of a family making and receiving an order, and live action factory shots of the manufacturing process.

